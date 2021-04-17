Close Sikh community in shock over FedEx shooting | National / World News

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Amarjit Sekhon, a 48-year-old mother of two sons, was the breadwinner of her family and one of many members of the closely linked Indian community of Indianapolis employed at a FedEx depot on the southwest side of towns.

Her family is among many people in mourning after a mass shooting on Thursday took the lives of Sekhon and seven other FedEx employees four of them Six leaving the community stunned, her brother-in-law Kuldip Sekhon said on Saturday.

He said his sister-in-law started working at the FedEx facility in November and was a dedicated worker whose husband was disabled.

She was a worker, she always worked, worked, he said. She would never stay calm … the next day she was shot (COVID-19) and was really sick, but still went to work.

In addition to Sekhon, the Marion County Coroners office identified the dead late Friday as: Matthew R. Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; Amarjeet Johal, 66; Jasvinder Kaur, 50; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Carly Smith, 19; and John Weisert, 74.

Police said Brandon Scott Hole, 19, apparently started firing randomly at people in the parking lot of the FedEx facility, killing four, before entering the building, shooting to death four other people and more. after turning the gun on himself. Several other people were injured, including five who were taken to hospital. Authorities have not publicly speculated on a motive.

The killings marked the last in a string of recent mass shootings across the country and the third mass shooting this year in Indianapolis.

Deputy Chief of Police Craig McCartt said Hole was a former FedEx employee and last worked for the company in 2020. He said he did not know why Hole was fired.

Hole’s family said in a statement on Saturday that they’re very sorry for the pain and injury “his actions have brought.

We are devastated by the loss of life caused as a result of Brandons actions; through the love of his family, we tried to provide him with the help he needed. “Our most sincere and heartfelt apologies are to the victims of this senseless tragedy,” they said in a statement.

About 90% of workers at the FedEx warehouse near Indianapolis International Airport are members of the local Sikh community, police said on Friday.

Kuldip Sekhon said his family lost another relative in the shooting with Kaur, who was the mother-in-law of his sons. He said both Kaur and Amarjit Sekhon both started working at the FedEx facility last November.

Komal Chohan, who said Amarjeet Johal was her grandmother, said in a statement issued by the Sikh Coalition that members of her family, including some who work at the FedEx warehouse, were traumatized by the killings.

My nanny, my family and our families should not feel insecure at work, in their place of worship or anywhere else. It is enough that our community has gone through enough trauma, she said in the statement.

There are between 8,000 and 10,000 Sikh Americans in Indiana, according to the coalition. Members of the religion, which began in India in the 15th century, began settling in Indiana more than 50 years ago.

The attack was another blow to the Asian-American community in the month after authorities said six people of Asian descent were killed by a gunman in the Atlanta area and amid ongoing attacks against Asian-Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

The shooting comes the week the Sikhs are celebrating Vaisakhi, a major holiday festival that among other things marks the date when Sikhism was born as a collective faith.

Satjeet Kaur, executive director of the Sik Coalitions, said the entire community was traumatized by senseless violence.

While we still do not know the motive of the shooter, he targeted a structure that was known to be overcrowded by Sik employees, Kaur said.

Coalition Says About 500,000 Sikhs Live in the US Many practicing Sikhs are visually distinguished by their faith articles, which include uncut hair and turban.

The shooting is the deadliest event of collective violence in the Sikh community in the U.S. since 2012, when a white supremacist entered a Sikh temple in Wisconsin and shot 10 people, killing seven. That gunman killed himself during a scuffle with police.

Paul Keenan, the special agent in charge of the FBIs Indianapolis field office, said Friday that agents interrogated Hole last year after his mother called police to say her son could commit suicide by police. He said the agents found no evidence of a crime and that they did not identify Hole as a supporter of a racially motivated ideology.

Samaria Blackwell, from Indianapolis, was a soccer and basketball player who last year graduated from Indy Genesis, a Christian sports organization competing for high school students. Her parents said Saturday in a statement that she was a distant person, the youngest of four children who will lose enormously many of them and her dog, Jasper.

As an intelligent, straightforward student, Samaria could have done everything she decided to put in her mind, and since she wanted to help people, she dreamed of becoming a police officer. Although that dream has been interrupted, we believe she is now rejoicing in paradise with her Savior, they said.

Matthew Alexander, of Avon, just west of Indianapolis, was a former Butler University student and a 2007 graduate of Avon High School. Relatives and some of his former teammates on the Avons baseball team attended a Saturday game in his memory. They wore his former uniform, no. 16, in the field, where they hugged and cried.

Albert Ashcraft, a former FedEx driver who worked with Alexander for about five years, said Alexander sent drivers to places for deliveries, prepared their paperwork and was very popular because he looked after drivers, even making sure they received food.

People would bring donuts and he always received donuts for his drivers, he told Ylli Indianapolis.

Dozens of people gathered at Olivet Missionary Baptist Church west of the towns Saturday afternoon to mourn and call for action.

The system failed in our state the other night, said Cathy Weinmann, a Moms Demand Action volunteer. That young guy should never have had a gun, we will not accept this and we demand better than this for our community.

Associated Press reporters Michael Balsamo in Washington and Pat Eaton-Robb in Connecticut contributed to this report. Casey Smith is a corps member for the Associated Press / Report for the America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program that puts journalists in local newsrooms to report on covered issues.