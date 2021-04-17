International
Reader’s view: Biden is easily played by foreign despots
It was a coincidence? When he obeyed the biblical advice to bless Israel with friendly cooperation and negotiate peace agreements with Arab states, our country was blessed with reasonable taxes, relaxed regulations, and full employment. We achieved energy independence. We flourished.
President Donald Trump values human life since conception. He knows only one race, the human. He controlled our borders. He led an extremely rapid development of vaccines. He correctly predicted that the human cost of closing a COVID-19 would outweigh the benefits. Principled, but also unpredictable, he is rightly feared and respected by our enemies, foreign and domestic.
In President Joe Biden, we see a cognitive puppet of the political left, easily played by foreign despots. He heads a party of racing baiters who seek to divide us by skin color. It is the party of immorality that encourages homosexual behavior and gender confusion. It’s her party that calls the abortion of the innocent good and the justifiable capital punishment bad. It is a party of false accusations, transparent lies and trials of political performances. It’s the party of lawlessness, who look away as their cities burn. It is the party of meaningless borders and indifference to human misery, who envision the illegals becoming state wards and democratic voters. It is her party that seeks to institutionalize electoral fraud. It is the party traumatized by natural climate change, who worship and serve creation and who ignore the creator. It is the party that sent pallets of money to Iran, a terrorist nation committed to destroying Israel.
We just gave the Democrats the keys to the kingdom. What an unnecessary, destructive mess.
Wayne C. Anderson
superior
The letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for style, space, accuracy and civilization.
Letter writers are limited to one submission published every 30 days.
With rare exceptions, News Tribune does not publish poetry; anonymous letters, defamatory or attacking other writers; consumer complaint letters; thank you letters; or letters generated by the political campaign or of special interest.
We will examine the exclusive Local View columns with 600 words or less. Authors should have unique knowledge and their comments should demonstrate greater knowledge of their topic than letters.
Email submissions to: [email protected]
Mail to: Reader Images, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.
Fax at: 218-720-5120.
Include a full name, address and photo number of the day. Only names and cities of birth will be published.
