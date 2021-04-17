Reader’s view: Biden is easily played by foreign despots

It was a coincidence? When he obeyed the biblical advice to bless Israel with friendly cooperation and negotiate peace agreements with Arab states, our country was blessed with reasonable taxes, relaxed regulations, and full employment. We achieved energy independence. We flourished.

President Donald Trump values ​​human life since conception. He knows only one race, the human. He controlled our borders. He led an extremely rapid development of vaccines. He correctly predicted that the human cost of closing a COVID-19 would outweigh the benefits. Principled, but also unpredictable, he is rightly feared and respected by our enemies, foreign and domestic.

In President Joe Biden, we see a cognitive puppet of the political left, easily played by foreign despots. He heads a party of racing baiters who seek to divide us by skin color. It is the party of immorality that encourages homosexual behavior and gender confusion. It’s her party that calls the abortion of the innocent good and the justifiable capital punishment bad. It is a party of false accusations, transparent lies and trials of political performances. It’s the party of lawlessness, who look away as their cities burn. It is the party of meaningless borders and indifference to human misery, who envision the illegals becoming state wards and democratic voters. It is her party that seeks to institutionalize electoral fraud. It is the party traumatized by natural climate change, who worship and serve creation and who ignore the creator. It is the party that sent pallets of money to Iran, a terrorist nation committed to destroying Israel.

We just gave the Democrats the keys to the kingdom. What an unnecessary, destructive mess.

Wayne C. Anderson





superior