Press secretary Alexey Navalny says he is ‘dying’ as Russian prosecutors target his foundation





Meanwhile, Navalny supporters say his medical condition is deteriorating rapidly. His press secretary said Navalny was “dying” and his doctors said medical tests showed he was at risk of rising from kidney failure and heart problems.

If approved, the move by prosecutors could have serious consequences for Navalny’s team in Russia. Under Russian law, “extremist” organizations can be banned and liquidated, and activists who continue to work with them can face up to 10 years in prison.

“Under the guise of liberal slogans, these organizations are committed to creating the conditions for destabilizing the social and socio-political situation,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement Friday.

The statement added that the aims of the opposition organizations were to encourage “color revolutions”, a reference to popular uprisings in the former Soviet republics which Russia considers to have been supported by Western governments.

“The current goals of their activities are to create conditions for changing the foundations of the constitutional system, including the use of the ‘color revolution’ scenario.” Navalny continues his hunger strike Doctors present for Navalny, an outspoken critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on Twitter on Saturday that they were writing a letter to the Russian Prison Service (FSIN) asking for entry to see Navalny. They say recent medical tests showed he is at increased risk of kidney failure and heart problems. CNN is unable to independently verify Navalny’s health condition. The letter shared on Twitter by a key ally of Navalny and head of a prominent union of opposition doctors, Anastasia Vasilyeva, said Navalny doctors have serious concerns about his current state of health. “We urgently seek to hold negotiations and an urgent medical reassurance with the medical staff of Medical Unit No. 33 to discuss the diagnostic tests performed and the treatment to be prescribed, as well as to bring the patient out of a critical condition threatening a fatal outcome. , “said a copy of the letter shared by Vasilyeva. “We seek to be admitted to the examination of our patient, who has been observed for many years.” Earlier this week, FSIN told CNN in a statement that Navalny was treated April 5-9 in a medical unit in criminal colony no. 2 in Pokrov where he was imprisoned. The statement said Navalny was transferred back to his prison squad due to an “improvement” in his health. Navalny said in a post on his official Instagram account on Friday that he is being threatened with forceful food as an ongoing hunger strike continues. Navalny said on Friday that blood test results show his health is deteriorating. He has been diagnosed with two hernias and is losing consciousness in both hands, said one of his lawyers, Olga Mikhailova, in an interview with Russian media last week. He is on a hunger strike in protest against prison officials refusing to give him access to proper medical care. The Kremlin said this week it would not give him special treatment. CNN has made a request to the Russian Federal Prison Service (FSIN) for a statement on Navalny’s health. As President Joe Biden left the Wilmington Country Club in Delaware on Saturday, he was asked about Alexei Navalny’s condition in prison. He told reporters that it was “completely, completely unfair, completely inappropriate”. The press secretary calls on supporters to gather Despite Navalny being jailed, his team has continued its work against corruption and organized protest rallies in support of the opposition figure. Kyra Yarmysh, Navalny’s press secretary and aide, is urging Navalny supporters to join a rally aimed at demanding his release, but it is now “a condition of his life”. Yarmysh said “now Alexey is dying. In his condition, it ‘s a matter of days. And on weekends, lawyers just can not go to him and no one knows what will happen on Monday.” In one Facebook post , she said a rally is “preparing to demand the release of Alexey. And it will be big too. But I do not want that to happen for other reasons”. Yarmysh is under house arrest and has no access to electronic devices. Her team said they published the post on her behalf. They said Yarmysh still has communication with her lawyers and can transmit some information and statements to be published. There is no announced date for the rally. His team said they will announce a date for the rally when they reach 500,000 signatures. On Thursday, BFK issued a new investigation into an official residence used by Putin near Lake Valdai in northwestern Moscow, which they claim features expensive interiors and a spa center that has not been declared to Russian taxpayers. CNN cannot independently verify BFK claims. BFK released a widely viewed investigation in January into what they claim is a mansion owned by Russian President Vladimir Putin from the Black Sea, valued at more than $ 1 billion. Putin has denied that the palace belongs to him or to his family members and close aides. Russia has designated other ‘extremist’ groups In 2017, Russia’s Supreme Court banned Jehovah’s Witnesses as an “extremist organization.” Other groups that have been identified as “extremist” include far-right and Islamic organizations. Navalny’s organizations have faced pressure from Russian authorities undergoing raids and checks, and in 2019, Russia’s Justice Ministry appointed BFK a “foreign agent” group. “We know how to work in conditions of constant search and frozen accounts, in terms of administrative arrests and criminal cases. We have built our political organization for ten years, we have learned to survive under unthinkable pressure, to change, to be effective and win in the most impossible situations, “Ivan Zhdanov, director of BFK, and Leonid Volkov, chief of staff for Navalny, said in a joint statement Friday. “It is clear that the new Kremlin attack is linked to the next rally and the elections in September. So it is clear what the answer should be: hold a rally (perhaps this is the last rally in the next few years). ), and win elections (perhaps these are the last elections for many years to come), “the statement continued.

