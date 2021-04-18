News from the world of education: 17 April 2021





Annual Awards Ceremony To celebrate the efforts of students who are striving to become vigilant, informed and active citizens, the Desh Apnayen Sahayog Foundation recently hosted the annual awards ceremony with author Rohini Nilekani as the Lead Visitor. The Champion Schools Award was given to 10 schools, while 20 teachers received the Champion Teacher Award. President and Vice President of the Most Active Asset Clubs Desh Apnayen were also greeted Center for Special Skills Rishihood University recently announced the launch of a Special Skills Center, which aims to create an equal playing field for people with disabilities and provide them with improved access to key opportunities. Specialized education programs will be conceived in consultation with non-profit organizations to address the lack of trained instructors. The long-term goal is to improve the representation of trainees especially in key corporations. Research collaboration Sri Sathya Sai Institute for Higher Education (University Trusted for Good), Puttaparthi, has recently entered into a research collaboration agreement in Bio-Material Research with the University of Uppsala, Sweden, which will utilize research skills and abilities. of others in the fields of bio-materials, leading to the development of dental implants and bone. BYITC in India The British International College of Youth (BYITC) recently announced the launch of its courses, which include Abacus, English and Coding in India. These are available for ages four to 17 on its web-based learning platform. Once enrolled, a student can view other activities such as BYITC Inventors Club, summer / winter camps, after school clubs, seminars, competitions, webinars and lectures. Starting in India also includes its Teacher Training Program, which offers international exposure, soft skills development and employment at BYITC. Pearson starts Click Code Connect Pearson India recently announced the launch of its latest series of computer science, Click Connect Code, for students in grades I to VIII. From basic mouse and keyboard handling skills to 21st century coding skills, the series allows the student to learn real-life applications of technology such as Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, etc. For more details, visit, https://amzn.to/3e4oDYj B schools that create a positive impact on society The Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSOM) was recently recognized by AACSB International in the Innovation Inspiring 2021 Kanyathon Initiative, a student-led social impact program designed to educate girls in spoken and written English, use effective Information Technology, and personal hygiene. For more details, visit, https://bit.ly/32huh3V Resolution Scholarships at Harvard World Model United Nations Two teams from SVKMs NMIMS Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management and Engineering (MPSTME) were recently awarded Resolution Scholarships by the Social Venture Challenge (SVC), at Harvard World Model Nations United 2021, held in Tokyo. Under the friendship program, the teams received a total funding of $ 8,150, which will increase further when the teams achieve their goals. In addition, students will be mentored by well-known personalities in their ventures. IIM-K National Award of Excellence The IIM-Kozhikode National Award of Excellence was recently awarded to cricketer Robin Uthappa for his outstanding contribution in this field. The third edition of the award was presented by Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM-Kozhikode. The award also commemorated the iconic IIM-Ks Calicut half marathon. The event was held virtually from April 9-11.

