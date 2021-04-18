The UN Security Council welcomes the Saudi initiative to end the crisis in Yemen





JEDDAH: The Ehsan charity platform has received SR260 million ($ 69.3 million) in donations in the first 24 hours of its launch. King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, philanthropists and companies are among those supporting Saudi Arabia’s latest national charity campaign.

Among the largest donations received are: SR 40 million from Waqf Sulaiman Al-Rajhi; SR 25 million from the charities of Sheikh Mohammed Abdulaziz Al-Rajhis Nama and Ataa; 15 million SR from Saudi Aramco; 10 million SR from Saudi Telecom Co .; SR 7 million each from Al-Rajhi Bank, and SR 5 million each from Saudi Basic Industries Corp. and Saudi National Bank.

The donations, which continue to be made, will benefit hundreds of thousands of people.

Ehsan was created to be easily accessible to all residents of the Kingdom, allowing them to donate for purposes such as renovating and furnishing homes for the needy, providing food baskets for families, providing care for the elderly, assisting dialysis patients and sheltering orphans. .

Each cause has a set limit and users can choose which area to donate to and track the progress of their contributions.

Ehsan has also integrated other charitable services into its systems: Furijat, an Interior Ministry platform to help prisoners convicted of financial crimes, and the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Aid Center.

It also allows users to pay Zakat, a form of charity that is treated as a religious obligation or tax that covers immediate needs such as food, water, shelter and medicine for those in need. accelerating FACTS Among the largest donations received are: SR40m Waqf Sulaiman Al-Rajhi Charity SR25m Nama and Ataa SR15m Saudi Aramco Co SR10m Saudi Telecom Ehsan CEO Abdulaziz Al-Hammadi told Al-Ekhbariya news channel that the initial results of the campaigns had been extraordinary, demonstrating the level of donation from community members as well as their social solidarity.

More than 2 million visited the site in the first four hours of the website launch, with more than 70 million SRs donated by private citizens alone so far, Al-Hammadi said. Through the platform, more than 500,000 people have immediately benefited from donations and more than 300 causes have achieved their goals.

Ehsan acts as a safe and legal way to donate money for worthy causes, with people putting their money in trustworthy hands.

Jameel G., a 67-year-old retired businessman, has traveled to a number of East Asian countries over the past four decades and has made strong connections and connections in a number of Muslim provinces and regions.

He said that, through this network, acquaintances would seek help to build water wells or mosques in poor communities.

Over time, and between less frequent trips, he noticed that construction prices were rising and so were funding requirements. Also, the final results of the projects were not what were initially agreed upon.

Although most of my contacts are good and trustworthy people, the third parties I found out were making these requests and something was wrong, he told Arab News. The moment I realized (that) that the money I was sending was fraudulent was when two mosques were being built at the same time and the photos I took were of one of the same premises, the same outdoor setting and details. This event happened 10 years ago and this was the last time I did any kind of philanthropic work.

Since I am not very technical, Ive asked my daughter’s help to show me how I can use the Ehsan platform to donate and Ive also encouraged many of those I know and who want to donate money to switch to the system. Many Saudis have lost money in order for them to go to a good cause. It’s not fair. It is not the Muslim way. Ehsan relieves us of that burden.

Ehsan left on Friday from the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence (SDAIA).

The platform aims to promote the values ​​of charitable work in Saudi society by encouraging donations and the development of the non-profit sector, increasing its efficiency and credibility, and contributing to increasing the credibility and transparency of charitable activities and development.

