Libya welcomes UN decision to deploy ceasefire monitors

Libyan interim government welcomes UN Security Council decision to deploy international observers to monitor nearly six months of ceasefire in conflict-hit country

CAIRO – Libya’s transitional government on Saturday welcomed a UN Security Council decision to deploy international observers to monitor a nearly six-month ceasefire in the conflict-hit country. The National Unity government also asked the council to help get mercenaries out of the oil-rich country as it moves towards the December elections after a decade of fighting and overthrow. The UN Security Council unanimously approved Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ latest proposal for up to 60 observers to join an existing political mission in Libya. Observers would arrive at a growing deployment … as conditions allow, according to the advice drafted by the British. The council also urges all foreign forces and mercenaries to leave the country, as was supposed to happen months ago. The vote, announced Friday, was conducted by email, due to the coronavirus pandemic; the results were announced in a short virtual meeting. The interim government, which took power last month, expressed its readiness to facilitate the work of UN observers. He also said he would provide all the financial and logistical capabilities to the country’s election authority to hold a fair and transparent vote on December 24th. Libya has been ravaged by corruption and unrest since a NATO-backed uprising toppled long-time dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. In recent years, the country has split between a UN-backed government in the capital, Tripoli, and rival authorities based in in countries of origin. Each side was supported by armed groups and foreign governments. The UN estimated in December that there were at least 20,000 foreign fighters and mercenaries in Libya, including Syrians, Russians, Sudanese and Chadians. In April 2019, East-based military commander Khalifa Hifter and his forces, backed by Egypt and the UAE, launched an offensive to try and capture Tripoli. His 14-month campaign collapsed as Turkey and Qatar increased their military support for the UN-backed government with hundreds of troops and thousands of Syrian mercenaries. The ceasefire agreement, reached in October, called on foreign fighters and mercenaries to leave within three months. No progress was made in that direction. The ceasefire agreement has dramatically reduced civilian casualties, but the UN has continued to document killings, enforced disappearances, sexual violence, arbitrary arrests, hate crimes and attacks on human rights activists and defenders in Libya, the special envoy told of UN Jan Kubis council last month.

