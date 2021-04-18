Powerful in its simplicity, said a royal commentator watching the procession on the BBC.

It was the smallest funeral Philip himself said he wanted. His coffin was transported in a camouflaged green Land Rover, which would look more like the Balmoral Castle family home in Scotland’s muddy castles.

The coffin of Britain’s Prince Philip was loaded onto a Land Rover, which he helped design at his funeral in Windsor Castle on April 17 (Reuters)

Compared to past spectacular funerals for Princess Diana in 1997 or the Queen Mother in 2002 the Philips ceremony was stripped down to her bare bones, in part due to pandemic limitations.

During a national moment of silence, the sound of birds could be heard instead of the normal buzz of London. Among the gestures to honor Philip, the landings and take-offs at Heathrow International Airport were stopped for a minute.

There was no public access to the funeral. In normal times, before this modern plague, such a royal farewell would have seen hundreds of guests from all over the world, including global celebrities and heads of state, packed into Westminster Abbey. A procession of horses would have moved through the streets of London, filled with thousands of Britons in mourning.

But because of the pandemic, which has claimed 127,000 lives in Britain alone, strict coronavirus restrictions allowed only 30 mourners, who were housed in small family units in empty stalls at the request of St George.

Most touching of all was perhaps the image of the 73-year-old Philips woman, Queen Elizabeth II, sitting crouched and small, all alone in a pan.

The children of the Duke of Edinburgh and some of his grandchildren walk behind his coffin in a funeral procession, led by Prince Charles, heir to the throne.

Prince William and Prince Harry were a few steps behind their father. Later, when they left the chapel, Harry was filmed talking to William and his wife Catherine. The two brothers walk side by side for a few minutes. It was the first time the two had been seen together since Oprah Winfrey’s scorching interview last month, which claimed the royal family was racist.

Princes William and Harry walk behind the coffin of their grandfather Prince Philip in St. George’s Chapel on April 17th. (Reuters)

Harrys’s wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, did not attend, following medical advice. She is pregnant and the couples are expected to give birth to their second child this summer in California, where the couple now lives.

Although the funeral may have been simple by royal standards, the procession beyond the grounds of Windsor Castle was attended by more than 730 members of the armed forces, many in bright red tunics and bear leather hats.

As the bells of the Royal Castle Siege Tower rang, the Royal Kings Troop Horse Artillery ceased with a minute gun and a party of tubes from the Kingdom Navy gave the whistles.

The 94-year-old queen, her face darkened by a black mask, was accompanied by a waiting lady who sat with him in the royal Bentley as the national anthem fell under the blue sky in Windsor. It was the first time the incumbent monarch has been seen in public since Philip died on April 9 at the age of 99.

There were readings by Windsor Dean David Conner and Canterbury Archbishop Justin Welby but no praise. Conner praised Philip for his kindness, humor and humanity and the many ways in which his long life has been a blessing to us.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator, told The Washington Post that the British monarchy under Elizabeth, even without one of its strongest figures, would rumble.

He noted that the queen has already held work commitments after the death of her husband, including holding a ceremony at Windsor Castle for a retired royal aide. These kinds of events, along with her various broadcasts and video calls over the past year, including one where she called on Britons to be vaccinated suggest they do not think at all about leaving as head of state.

As long as her health allows, he said, the monarchy continues as it is.

On a sunny spring day at Buckingham Palace, the Queen’s official residence in London, people stopped on Saturday to pay their respects to Philip. There are some signs outside the palace gates urging people not to pay homage to flowers. Still, people did. A card read, Thank you for being absolutely bloody.

James Conner, 62, a photographer who previously served in the Royal Navy, fell from diving into the stage. He was an old sailor, he said of Philip, who served in the Royal Navy and saw no action in World War II. People need to be respectful about it. He was a sea dog who liked to laugh.

For many of those gathered outside Buckingham, homage to Philip was also closely linked to questions about how the 94-year-old queen would manage without her partner for more than seven decades.

Most of the country is behind the queen, who is now seemingly alone, said Richard Webb, 61.

Elizabeth, he added, was going through other things now with her family. Asked if he was referring to the break from Harry and Meghan, he said: Yes.

The queen has tried not to light things up as far as I can see, he said. Things must be very damaging to Meghan and the whole family, but my sympathies remain with the queen.

Kate Hatt, 46, a teaching assistant from Kent, said she was unsure about the future of the British monarchy. The Queen and Prince Philip are what we see as the traditional royal family, she said. That has changed. When the queen leaves, too, many people will respect the royal family. We have to keep it as long as we can.

Nigel Eggleton, 62, director of a bus company, said he was visiting London on Saturday to pay his respects.

He said Prince Philip will be remembered for his service to the country and the queen, for the award program for the young people bearing his name, and perhaps for his gaffes, which remain in the mind.

But he added: I doubt most of the country is thinking about the queen today.

The royal family will now enter another two-week black period, during which they will continue to attend functions, often wearing black bands.

In the days and weeks ahead, the family will have to reckon with what the death of Philips means for the future of monarchies. Among the many uncertainties is the exact role of the other Duke of Edinburgh.

The title Duke of Edinburgh will eventually pass to Prince Edward, the youngest child of Philip and the queen who was promised the title on the day of his wedding in 1999. But because the peerages are hereditary, on the day Philip died, the son his great Charles, inherited the title. Edward is unlikely to take the title officially until after the death of the queens, when Charles becomes king and his other titles can be regenerated.

Tributes to Prince Philip continued to dominate the front pages of the British tabloids ahead of Saturday’s funeral, with several newspapers running a previously unseen photo of Elizabeth and Philip from 2003.

In the photo, the couple looks relaxed as they laze in the sun outside on the premises of their Balmoral estate in Scotland. The Queen decided to publish the photo on Friday on the eve of Philips burial. It’s an image showing the couple smiling, a hat placed on Philips’ knee as he beats along with his wife. For many, this shows another side of one of the world’s most famous couples one that reflects a moment of calm away from the intensity of royal attention.

Goodbye my prince, read the front cover of the Sun, which included a 28-page magazine dedicated to Philip within the Saturday edition.

Queen Elizabeth II arrived at the funeral of her late husband Prince Philip in St. George’s Chapel on 17 April. (Reuters)

The Daily Mail reported that the queen would give a private farewell to her husband seven decades before the funeral. Her front cover read: One last moment with her prince.