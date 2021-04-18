A vaccine scares waves around the world: Week in the Covid-19 news.





Security concerns for AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines in the United States and Europe have resonated around the world, reducing confidence in two much-needed shots and threatening to prolong the coronavirus pandemic in poor countries that they may not be more selective about vaccines. . With new infections growing on almost every continent, signs that vaccination is at risk are emerging, most alarmingly on the African continent. In many African countries, vaccination campaigns have been hampered by factors such as scientific skepticism, limited or no public education efforts, inefficient distribution systems, and concerns about extremely rare but serious cases of blood clots being investigated among a number of small number of people who received the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. These two vaccines, which require less severe colds, are essential in efforts to immunize populations in poor countries. But in Malawi, some people are asking doctors how to remove the AstraZeneca vaccine from their bodies. In South Africa, health officials have banned the shooting of Johnson & Johnson, two months after they dropped the AstraZeneca vaccine because it was less effective against the dominant variant there. Across the continent, public confusion over whether to inoculate and if so when and where to do so has contributed to dose expiration. South Sudan pa 59,000 unused doses expire this month, and in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 1.7 million doses of AstraZeneca have gone unused.

The actions of American and European officials have raised suspicions in the poorest countries where a history of colonialism and unethical medical practices have left a legacy of mistrust in vaccines. If the perception assumes that rich countries are firing second-rate shots at poorer countries, these suspicions could be solidified, slowing down the worldwide spread of extremely high doses needed. Here’s what else you may have missed: In India, about 32 million people were impoverished by the pandemic last year, according to Pew Research Center counting for a majority of 54 million who emerged from the middle class all over the world. A second wave of Covid-19 is threatening the dreams of millions of people seeking a better life.

Keeping medium-sized seats empty during a flight can reduce passenger exposure to the air coronavirus by 23 to 57 percent, the researchers reported. a new study. This reduction in risk stemmed from an increase in the distance between an infectious passenger and others, as well as a decrease in the total number of people in the cabin. But the study may have overestimated the benefits of empty middle seats because it did not take into account the wearing of masks by passengers.

More exercise means less risk of developing heavy Covid, according to a compelling new study of physical activity and coronavirus hospitalizations. The study found that those who had been most active before falling ill were less likely to be hospitalized or die as a result of their illness.

