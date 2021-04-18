Stanley Park Bicycle Lane: Businesses That Take Vancouver Park Board to Lawsuit





VANCOUVER – Two businesses located in Stanley Park are appealing to the UN Supreme Court to stop the return of a controversial bicycle lane on Stanley Park Drive. The owners of Teahouse Restaurant and Prospect Point filed their claim on April 8, arguing that the Vancouver Park Board decision to close a traffic lane on the road to create a bike path was not “reasonable, rational or logical.” The Vancouver Park Board did not identify or assess damages to the interests of many park users that would be adversely affected by this lane closure before making their decision, Teahouse owner Brent Davies said in a press release about the court. . Restaurant owners say the closure of Stanley Park Drive last summer caused “a devastating loss of revenue” for businesses in the park, while also creating “blockage” in the park and eliminating “essential” parking spaces. The road was originally closed to all traffic in April 2020 to allow more space for physical distance between park users and the sea wall during the pandemic. The park board opened one lane for vehicle traffic in June, while reserving the other bicycle lane as part of a pilot project. The temporary bicycle lane was tossed in September, but in March, the park board voted 5-2 in favor of its restoration over the summer. Park board commissioner Camil Dumont, who filed the motion to restore the bicycle lane, described the effort as part of the fight against climate change. The key driver of this is the understanding that we need to divert the automobile from our way of life and this is a very difficult thing to do and comes with many challenges, Dumont said when presenting his resolution to the other board. Businesses argue that closing the lane to vehicle traffic will not reduce carbon emissions, saying it will make longer trips for those driving in the park while encouraging those who would have driven there to drive vehicles. them to other attractions. They also argue that the lane closure has made the park less accessible to people with disabilities, many of whom rely on vehicles. A petition for this effect has been collected more than 32,000 signatures since April 17, and restaurants suing the park board are encouraging their supporters to add their names to it. The park board has not yet responded to the restaurant court filing and none of the allegations in the file have been proven in court.







