Czechs Blame 2014 Explosions at Ammunition Depots in Russia’s Elite Spy Unit





The Czech Republic on Saturday blamed a series of mysterious 2014 explosions on Czech ammunition depots at an elite unit of Russia’s military intelligence service, a group Britain has linked to a 2018 attack with a nerve agent on a former Russian spy in Salisbury, England. Prime Minister Andrei Babis told a news conference in Prague that his government would respond by expelling 18 Russian diplomats whom it had identified as spies. He said there was clear evidence, gathered by the Czech intelligence and security services, showing reasonable suspicion that the Russian group, known as Unit 29155, was involved in the late 2014 bombings, which killed two Czechs. The announcement underscores the breadth of Russia’s efforts to expand its influence and pursue aggressive actions around the world, including military-style operations, assassinations and cyber-attacks. The Russian elite unit has been operating for at least a decade, focusing on overthrowing, sabotaging and killing beyond Russia. It first came to light after the March 2018 attack in Salisbury, England, on a former Russian spy, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter, Julia, using the nerve agent Novichok. Both became seriously ill, but later recovered.

Britain blamed Salisbury’s attack on Russian military intelligence, known as the GRU, and identified two of its agents, who traveled under false names like Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, as the main suspects. As the prime minister spoke in Prague, the Czech National Police’s organized anti-crime unit issued a statement saying two Russian men using the same names were wanted in connection with an unspecified felony and were known to have the Czech Republic. including the Zlin region, where ammunition depots exploded from October 11 to October 16, 2014, the date of the first explosion.

Czech Police also released photos of the two men, who looked like the men shown in the photos released in 2018 by Britain. Police said the men had used at least two different identities and asked anyone who had seen them or knew anything about their movements in the Czech Republic to call a hotline. Mr Babis, the prime minister, did not accuse the two Russians directly of involvement in the weapons depot blasts, but he said there was clear evidence that agents working for Russian military intelligence were involved.

The Czech Republic is a sovereign state and must react accordingly to those unprecedented revelations, he added. Babis. The Czech Republic, a NATO member, has expelled Russian diplomats in the past but has never ordered as much as it did on Saturday. The deportations came just days after Washington expelled 10 Russian diplomats for interfering in the U.S. presidential election in recent years and piracy of computer systems used by government agencies. Poland, another NATO member, also expelled Russian diplomats in recent days, ordering three to leave on Thursday in what Warsaw said was a gesture of solidarity with the United States. However, the Czech action was harsher and extremely widespread. I am sorry that Czech-Russian relations will suffer, however, the Czech Republic must react, said caretaker Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek in Prague. What caused the ammunition depot explosions, which started in the village of Vlachovice and resumed at a nearby depot in December 2014, has never been fully explained. They coincided with Ukraine’s efforts to increase its arms supplies from abroad as it struggled to retake eastern territory captured by Russian-backed rebels in the summer of 2014. Czech media reports Saturday also linked the blasts to what they said may have been a Russian attempt to stop the distribution of Czech-made weapons to forces fighting in Syria against President Bashar al-Assad, a close ally of Moscow.

