FM leaves for the United Arab Emirates on a three-day official visit – Gazeta





ISLAMABAD: Amid reports that the UAE has mediated between India and Pakistan to reduce fears of a conflict in South Asia in recent months, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi kicked off a three-day official visit to the Gulf state on Saturday. . During the visit, the Foreign Minister will meet with his counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other personalities of the United Arab Emirates. He will also meet members of the Pakistani diaspora and interact with local and international media. On Wednesday, UAE Ambassador to Washington Yousef Al Otaiba confirmed that the Gulf state was mediating between India and Pakistan to help nuclear-armed nuclear rivals establish a healthy and functioning relationship. In a virtual discussion with the Stanford University Hoover Institution, Mr Otaiba said the UAE had played a role in reducing Kashmir escalation and establishing a ceasefire, hoping it would eventually lead to the resumption of diplomats and the return of relationships on a healthy level. They may not somehow become best friends, but at least we want to take it to a level where it is functional, where it is operational, where they are talking to each other, the messenger said. Ties between India and Pakistan have been frozen since a suicide bombing of a military convoy in Kashmir held by India in 2019. According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office in Islamabad on Saturday, Mr. Qureshi will hold consultations with the UAE leadership in all areas of bilateral cooperation including trade and investment cooperation, job opportunities for the Pakistani workforce and the welfare of the Pakistani diaspora. Pakistan and the UAE enjoy strong fraternal ties, deeply rooted in shared faith and shared history and values. High-level visits between the two countries have played a key role in providing a further impetus for strengthening co-operation and bilateral co-operation on a wide range of issues, the statement said. However, the statement is silent on the visa ban for Pakistani citizens, an issue previously dealt with in the UAE. Although the UAE assured that the ban was temporary and related to Covid-19, it has not yet announced the exact date it will be lifted. Published in Agim, 18 April 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos