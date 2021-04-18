New Zealand-New Zealand travel bubble lays foundations for airline recovery





Launching a quarantine “travel bubble” between Australia and New Zealand could provide a model for the rest of the world and pave the way for a recovery of the airline industry, according to the countries’ leading carriers. However, Air New Zealand and Qantas Airways have warned that delays in Covid-19 vaccinations in both nations have threatened to disrupt the resumption of international flights to parts of the world struggling to contain the spread of the coronavirus. “Recovering Australia and running for Air New Zealand is a significant boost for us,” said Greg Foran, chief executive of Air New Zealand, ahead of the trans-Tasman travel bubble launch on Monday. Foran said in an interview with the Financial Times that there was still much work to be done by the governments of New Zealand and Australia to determine how to reopen airlines in the US and other countries where Covid-19 was still prevalent. The so-called vaccination passports, which prove a passenger has been inoculated, could provide a way to resume flights to these destinations by the end of the year, he added. Qantas warned last week that Australia risked falling behind other countries in its inoculation program, which the government has acknowledged will not end this year due to a lack of vaccines. Our next bubble spot I think will be the Cook Islands, which we expect to start operating in May Canberra has not given a date for reopening its international border and suggested last week that travel bubbles with Singapore, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam could be its next step. Flights between New Zealand and Australia accounted for 5 and 20 percent of pre-pandemic revenue in Qantas and Air New Zealand, respectively, according to research firm Morningstar. Folan, who left his role as chief executive of Walmart’s US operations to join Air New Zealand shortly before the pandemic struck, said demand for these flights was strong. “People want an opportunity to get on a plane and get somewhere,” he said, adding that business trips had increased as companies realized the benefits of face-to-face meetings. “Our next bubble place I think will be the Cook Islands, which we expect to start operating in May,” Folan said. Recommended Morningstar predicts that Air New Zealand and Qantas will suffer a combined $ 15 billion ($ 11.6 billion) blow to revenue in 2021. But both airlines are experiencing a strong recovery in their domestic routes due to of oppression of Covid-19 countries. Air New Zealand faces major challenges in the coming months, including a $ 1.5 billion capital increase of NZ $ 1.1 billion to repay rescue loans from the government. There are also concerns about the intervention by Wellington, which owns a 52 per cent stake in the airline. The Labor-led administration sent a letter to the chairman of Air New Zealand earlier in April saying it expects to be an “active majority shareholder” and have a role in appointing directors. This prompted the opposition National Party to seek an urgent debate in parliament, while critics raised concerns that any intervention could make it difficult for the airline to raise funds. Foran said Air New Zealand was “completely in line” with the principles outlined by the government. Even if some investors were discouraged by the perceived impact, others would think it was “scary” that an airline had the state support needed to continue working on a pandemic, he said.

