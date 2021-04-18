Nsagar Police Pass Peacefully- New Indian Express





from Express News Service HYDERABAD: Polls for the by-elections in the Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency passed peacefully on Saturday, registering a massive 88 per cent voter turnout. As in previous elections, voter turnout in the Nagarjuna Sagar segment jumped back 80 percent, again, but this time the turnout exceeded what the electorate recorded in 2014 and 2018. While the turnout was 80.03 in 2014, the Assembly elections were 86.62 percent in 2018 surveys. In view of the increase in Covid cases, officials had put in place the necessary arrangements in all polling booths. While strictly following the pandemic instructions, officials also provided masks, gloves, and cleaning supplies to voters. It may be mentioned here that Nagarjuna Sagar recorded such a large turnout amid fears of the second wave that it was very much alive. However, there were some initial hiccups in the voting process in some booths. Although voting was scheduled to begin at 7 a.m., it was delayed by an hour in a voting booth at the Nidamanuru Mandal, where EVM failed to work. The technical staff soon arrived at the booth, corrected the problem and started the voting process. In another booth, in Tripuraram, voting began at 7.20am as polling agents arrived in the booth very late. The start of the voting process was delayed in Abhangapura, Tootipet and several other places due to technical blockage in EVM. Former Minister and candidate for Congress

K Jana Reddy shows indelible paint

mark on his middle finger TRS candidate Nomula Bhagath, son of NOMula Narasimhaiah, the late MLA, whose sudden collapse necessitated a large number of polls, and family members exercised their exclusivity at Ibrahimpet in Anumula. As Congress K candidate Jana Reddy cast her ballot at Hill Colony in Nagarjuna Sagar, BJP P candidate Ravi Kumar and his wife exercised their exclusivity in Palugu thanda in Tripuraram’s mandate. Although, the poll was fast until 11 a.m., the score declined exponentially after that due to the scorching heat. However, the process again picked up pace after 3pm, and voter turnout reached 81.5 per cent by 5pm. Three voters killed in disaster

Three people, who were on their way to cast their ballots, died in an accident that occurred near the Pylon Colony in Nagarjuna Sagar, on Saturday. The accident happened when two bicycles collided. The dead were identified as Bangaraiah, 40, Rasheed, 42, and Malliaha, 36.

