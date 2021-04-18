The governor of Bengal demands an update to raise awareness among the people at Covid-19





West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday summoned the secretary of state and other senior officials to seek updates on compliance with directives in this regard.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday demanded an update from the Secretary-General on compliance with directives to sensitize people about the increase in COVID-19 cases in the state. “There is an alarming wave of COVID-19. Everyone should be prepared to fight this COVID challenge. Awaiting the response of the Secretary-General. [?]@MamataOfficial to update in accordance with directives to sensitize people. “Encourage NGOs to take the lead in serving society in this regard,” the governor’s office wrote on Twitter. The governor called on the Secretary-General and senior state officials to inform him of the situation. He also asked the Secretary-General for a virtual conference with vice-chancellors of all state-assisted universities and CEOs of public and private hospitals. Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, eight-phase assembly elections are taking place in West Bengal. Political rallies and demonstrations are being held in full swing. West Bengal on Saturday registered 7,713 new COVID-19 cases. With this, the total number of cases in the state goes to 6,51,508. The active number of COVID-19 cases stands at 45,300. Meanwhile, 5,95,668 people have recovered from the disease so far. The death toll from COVID in West Bengal reaches 10,540. SHUT

