Regarding foreign policy decisions, Biden faces pragmatism

WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden last week found himself looking for a sweet spot on foreign policy: somewhere between pulling a sharp turn of four years of Trumpism and carefully approaching the world as it is.

In recent days, Biden has amassed new sanctions against Russia, announced he would withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan in less than five months, and withdrew from a campaign promise to significantly increase refugee admission limits.

You know, be a lot more scary for our opponents and rivals for a long time if we fight the battles for the next 20 years, not the last 20 years, Biden said in an explanation of his decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan that also summed up his main foreign policy hopes.

However, as Biden has shown this past week, when it comes to the meticulous state-building process, pulling pragmatism can slow down the sprint toward great aspirations.

First was Biden’s announcement that he would end the war in Afghanistan forever until the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the United States that sparked America’s longest-running conflict.

Biden, a longtime skeptic of US strategy in Afghanistan, is aiming to do what his last three predecessors had vowed to accomplish but were never able to accomplish.

Biden campaigned for the promise to end the war, and former President Donald Trump set a May 1 deadline to do just that. In the end, however, Biden said the hell out of Americans, but he would not beat a hasty retreat under the chronology of his predecessor. Instead, he called for a several-month exit deviation even after Republicans and some Democrats criticized the withdrawal as ill-advised.

Lisa Curtis, who served as senior director of the National Security Council on South and Central Asia in the Trump administration, said the loss in Bidens’ desire to end the war this year is that the U.S. had a large American presence. proper with approximately 2500 troops. It is not cheap, she noted, but it is a relatively modest cost to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a safe haven for terrorists again.

It has been more than a year since a member of the US service was killed in fighting in Afghanistan. Curtis argued that with the relatively modest troop presence, the U.S. could maintain a significant intelligence crucial in a dangerous part of the world, something Bidens CIA Director William Burns acknowledged could be curtailed by the withdrawal. planned U.S.

Biden’s retractable calibrations were also evident last week in his approach to Russia.

The president imposed new sanctions on Moscow for cyberattacks and interference in the 2020 election, expelling 10 Russian diplomats and targeting Moscow’s ability to borrow money by barring US financial institutions from buying Russian bonds.

But Biden, who in February had declared the end of US days to Vladimir Putin, at the same time suggested he was getting tougher with the Russian president and asserted that he wanted a stable, predictable relationship with him. . The president also suggested a summer summit with Putin.

Biden said he made it clear to Putin during a phone call Tuesday, two days before the sanctions were made public, that he could have been much tougher on the Russians.

I was clear with President Putin that we could have gone further, but I chose not to do so, Biden said. I chose to be proportionate.

Last week also brought new steps by Biden for refugee admissions that showed the administration’s efforts to navigate the affair’s rich policies. The president issued an emergency statement saying the limit of 15,000 refugee admissions set by Trump this year remains justified by humanitarian concerns and is otherwise in the national interest.

The move marked a dramatic departure from Bidens’s campaign promise to increase the refugee limit to 125,000 and then to at least 95,000 a year thereafter. It came as the Biden administration is trying to deal with a sharp rise in young migrants unaccompanied by El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras arriving at the border.

After an avalanche of criticism from Democratic lawmakers, the White House within hours made a quick correction of the course on Friday. He said Biden next month will raise the historically low refugee limit set by Trump, but perhaps not to the level of 62,500 that was in a plan presented to Congress in February. The number actually received is expected to be closer to 15,000.

Before the Biden administration returned, Stephen Miller, the architect of Trump’s tough immigration policies, hailed Bidens’s move in a tweet that brought out the political consequences of the issue.

This reflects Team Bidens’ awareness that border flooding will cause record medium-term (star) losses if (star) GOP keeps the issue ahead and at the center, Miller wrote on Twitter.

Biden over the years has shown a willingness to cut the grain of his party several times over foreign policy issues. As vice president, he often saw himself out of sync with some of President Barack Obama’s foreign policy advisers.

Former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates, in his memoirs, wrote that Biden had erred in almost every major issue of foreign policy and national security over the past four decades. Early in Obama’s term, General Stanley McCrystal publicly suggested that Biden was short-sighted, urging the president to focus on a smaller counterterrorism effort in Afghanistan as military leaders were inciting a troop rally.

As Biden seeks to place his markers on foreign policy in the first months of his presidency, others in the Obama world say the president and his team have shown ambitious achievements in the beginning.

Michael McFaul, who served as U.S. ambassador to Russia during the Obama years, trusts the Bidens team to take a unique step by issuing interim strategic national security guidelines in March, months before the administration was asked to do so. The early instruction sent a message across the globe that they were serious about breaking away from the last four years, McFaul said.

They have a much bigger ambition for their foreign policy, said McFaul, now director at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies at Stanford University. I can not think of an administration that has done it before.

