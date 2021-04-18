‘Bising’ maintains strength, to bring rain over Eastern Visayas, Bicol region

Manila, Philippines Typhoon Bising will bring moderate to heavy rain, “with several times heavy rainfall over the Eastern Visayas and Bicol Region on Sunday while maintaining strength, the state weather office said.

In its morning update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Typhoon Bising was last observed 400 kilometers (km) east of Catarman, Northern Samar or 470 km east of Juban. Sorsogon.

The typhoon is moving northwest at 15 kilometers per hour (kph) and has maximum sustained winds of 215 kph near the center and gusts of up to 265 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 remains elevated over Catanduanes, Northern Samar, East and Samar.

Based on the current forecast scenario, TCWS # 2 remains the highest level of wind signal to be raised due to this typhoon, Pagasa said.

However, in the event of a further east or west shift in the forecast of the current route, the higher level of wind signal to be raised for this typhoon may be lower or higher than the current scenario suggests, he added.

Meanwhile, TCWS no. 1 is set up in the following areas:

Luzon

Eastern Camarines North (San Lorenzo Ruiz, San Vicente, Vinzons, Talisay, Daet, Mercedes, Basud)

Camarines Sur

Colonel, Sorsogon

Masbate including Burias and Ticao Islands

Visayas

Biliran

Leyte

Leyte Jugore

The northern part of Cebu (Tabogon, Borbon, San Remigio, Bogo City, Medellin, Daanbantayan) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte including Siargao Islands and Bucas Grande

Northern part of Surigao del Sur (Cagwait, Tago, Bayabas, Tandag City, Lanuza, Cortes, Carmen, Madrid, Cantilan, Carrascal)

According to the state weather bureau, the typhoon will bring very severe (4.0 to 12.0 m) to very high on the north and east coast of East Visayas while the east coast of Luzon will have rough to very open seas (2.5 to at 12.0 m).

For the east coast of Caraga, Pagasa said rough to very rough seas (3.0 to 5.0 m) can be expected.

Sea voyage is dangerous for all types of naval vessels on these waters, said the state weather bureau.

Meanwhile, rough to very rough seas (2.5 to 5.0 m) above the northern and western seas of North Luzon and rough seas (2.5 to 3.5 m) over the east coast of the Davao Region are expected due to the typhoon, according to Pagasa.

Sea voyage is dangerous for small seagoing vessels over these waters. Sailors without proper experience should immediately seek safe harbor, he added.

The west coast of Central Luzon, the remaining coasts of localities affected by wind signals will have moderate to rough seas (1.5 m to 3.0 m), the state weather bureau said.

Sailors of small seagoing vessels are advised not to go over these waters. The inexperienced sailors of these ships should avoid sailing in these conditions, Pagasa added.

According to Pagasa, Typhoon Bising will continue to move northwest over the country waters east of the Bicol Region and is likely to slow significantly and start turning further north Sunday evening or early Monday morning.

