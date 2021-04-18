France, Portugal, Greece and Spain travel rules while blocking is eased in the UK

The stalemate is easing in the UK with non-core retailers reopening pubs and restaurants, but summer vacations abroad still seem far away.

Many people will have chosen to book the canceled holiday last summer for this year, in the hope that the spread of vaccines in the UK and abroad means it is safe to board the plane and hit the beach.

But while coronavirus rates are falling in the UK not the same cannot be said for a number of popular tourist destinations.

And further afield, in India, the number of cases is skyrocketing, leading to potentially dangerous mutations that could make the virus more dangerous and vaccines less effective.

In the UK the self-catering holiday looks like this year’s holiday of choice, with campsites already open again and hotels opening on 17 May.

It is still illegal to leave the UK to go on holiday. You must have a valid reason to leave the site and complete a declaration form.

In an interview with the BBC, Tui Group chief executive Friedrich Joussen said: “We are still confident we will have a good summer.

All the medical advice we are getting as a company says existing vaccines are working with existing variants.

Now they may be less effective sometimes, but it is still much better than not being vaccinated.

Dr Andrea Ammon, director of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), however is not sure, saying: “Reopening the way we were in 2019 will take some time.

Reopening in a way without all these restrictions will depend on how quickly we can make the vaccines and how effective the protective vaccine is in the long run.

We decided to take a look at the current situation in a number of destinations known to holidaymakers in the UK to see how things were going for summer 2021:

France

On March 12 the French government eased travel restrictions which means that arrivals no longer need to justify a substantial reason to visit France. Currently, all achievements from the UK, including children over the age of 11, must submit to a Covid PCR negative test performed less than 72 hours prior to arrival. Achievements will also need to be isolated for a week before performing another test. Achievements will also need to complement a sworn statement that they do not suffer from any symptoms of the virus.

Spain

In Spain the restrictions are currently stricter. Only citizens and lawful residents of the European Union, Schengen states, Andorra, Monaco, the Vatican (Holy See) and San Marino or people who can demonstrate an essential need to enter Spain will be able to do so. You will need documentary evidence of this. While things stand, there are a number of essential reasons listed in the State Department, but vacations are not one of them. As in France, you will have to submit a negative PCR test upon arrival or face a fine of 3000. The Foreign Office says you should not use the NHS testing service to take a test in order to facilitate travel your in another country.

Portugal

UK citizens are allowed to travel to Portugal for essential reasons and will need to show a negative PCR test upon arrival. Airlines will likely not accept boarding if you cannot do so. People from the UK, Brazil and South Africa currently have to be isolated for two weeks after arriving in Portugal.

Greece

UK citizens are currently allowed to enter Greece, but you will need to fill out a passenger tracking form at least 24 hours before the trip. Failure to do so may result in a fine or travel denial. As well as having to provide evidence of a negative PCR test anyone entering Greece will need to take a quick Covid test upon arrival. If you do a negative test, you will need to isolate for a week, a positive test result and you will need to isolate for two weeks.

US

British nationals cannot enter the US if they have been in the UK in the last two weeks. The CDC requires travelers to self-isolate for a week and take a Covid test 3-5 days upon arrival if they are eligible to travel. Masks should be worn on airplanes, trains, buses and at airports.

Turkey

Direct flights are currently suspended from the UK to Turkey although flights from Turkey to the UK continue. Travel through a third country is allowed although people arriving in Turkey must be isolated for 10 days. Before boarding the plane, all passengers will have to submit a negative Covid test. All passengers arriving in Turkey will undergo a medical examination. Travel to some regions of Turkey is also advised against for reasons of terrorism.

Bulgaria

Arrivals in Bulgaria should show evidence of a negative PCR test although some may quarantine for 10 days instead. If you provide a negative PCR test result, there is no need for quarantine.

croatia

The country has started welcoming returned tourists from non-EU countries since April 1st, which the tourism authority has said also includes travelers from the UK. Anyone entering Croatia who can provide proof of vaccination or their negative test will not be required by quarantine.

Tunisia

There are currently no direct flights to Tunisia from the UK although some indirect flights are in operation. New Covid-19 strains mean travel restrictions are evolving rapidly in the country. A nationwide curfew is being imposed from 8am to 5am. Travel between governments is not allowed, except for work reasons, for students and for extraordinary reasons that may be properly justified.

Ital

From 7-30 April people from the UK will be able to travel to Italy. Prior to this the trip was limited to Italian residents and people of “absolute necessity”. If you wish to fly, you must present the airline with a rapid antigenic or rapid molecular COVID-19 test taken no more than 48 hours prior to arrival. Upon arrival, you must report to the local health authority and be isolated for 5 days.

Egypt

Passengers arriving in Egypt will need to complete a monitoring card with personal details and information about a valid health insurance policy. Again, travelers will need to submit proof of a negative PCR test, taken 96 hours before departure if you are traveling from Heathrow.

Dominican Republic

The Foreign Office advises against all travel, except essential ones, throughout the Dominican Republic due to the current Covid situation. Flights have resumed from the UK, but arrivals will have to present evidence of a negative PCR test. Failure to do so means spending seven days isolating yourself in a government institution at your own expense.

Malta

From December commercial flights from the UK and Malta are restricted. Unauthorized travel is not allowed. Those authorized will have to provide evidence of a negative test and then quarantine for two weeks.