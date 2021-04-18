Everyone watches the occasional visits of the Foreign Ministers of India, Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates

New Delhi: The overlapping visits of the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday have sparked speculation of a possible merger in India-Pakistan ties.

It was first announced on Saturday that Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi would pay a visit to the United Arab Emirates. The visit of Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankars was announced by a Twitter post a few hours later also on Saturday.

“At the invitation of his counterpart, EAM @ DrSJaishankar will visit Abu Dhabi on April 18, 2021. His discussions will focus on economic cooperation and community welfare,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi tweeted. .

All this comes against the backdrop of news reports and a statement by UAE Ambassador to the US Yousef Al Otaiba said his country played a role in reducing Kashmir escalation and established a ceasefire, hoping it would eventually lead in restoring diplomats and getting relations back. at a healthy level “.

He also said, They (India and Pakistan) may not become better friends but at least we want to take it to a level where it is functional, where it is functional, where they are talking to each other. “

The UAE playing a role in bringing India and Pakistan back in terms of talks is seen as unprecedented. This is because New Delhi has always resisted the efforts of third parties trying to make peace between India and Pakistan. Former US President Donald Trump had offered to resolve tensions between India and Pakistan, which was politely rejected by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

The visits by the two ministers to the UAE are seen as substantial given the momentum set by the announcement of accession to a 2003 ceasefire by the two countries in February and several subsequent steps appear to have been dispelled. The announcement that the two countries would abide by the 2003 ceasefire agreement was followed by statements from the Pakistani prime minister and powerful army chief calling for the opening of a new chapter in bilateral relations. Another announcement about the potential for the resumption of trade between the two countries was returned by Islamabad within a day after criticism that Pakistan was opening talks without any corresponding move from New Delhi. Pakistan has demanded the restoration of the special status in Kashmir that was taken over by the Indian parliament in 2019.

There is speculation that a possible merger of ties could begin with the normalization of diplomatic ties between the two nations after they withdrew their respective envoys in 2019 after the repeal of Article 370 which had bestowed special status on Kashmir. That would include the appointment of high commissioners and could be followed by formal talks to stabilize bilateral relations, said two people familiar with the matter.

The two foreign ministers, Jaishankar and Qureshid, are coming face to face in the Tajik capital, Dushanbe, earlier this month for the Heart of Asia conference on Afghanistan. But there was no meeting between the two. Once again, Pakistan’s foreign ministry has denied any possibility of a bilateral meeting between the two foreign ministers.