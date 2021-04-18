International
Everyone watches the occasional visits of the Foreign Ministers of India, Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates
New Delhi: The overlapping visits of the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday have sparked speculation of a possible merger in India-Pakistan ties.
It was first announced on Saturday that Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi would pay a visit to the United Arab Emirates. The visit of Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankars was announced by a Twitter post a few hours later also on Saturday.
“At the invitation of his counterpart, EAM @ DrSJaishankar will visit Abu Dhabi on April 18, 2021. His discussions will focus on economic cooperation and community welfare,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi tweeted. .
All this comes against the backdrop of news reports and a statement by UAE Ambassador to the US Yousef Al Otaiba said his country played a role in reducing Kashmir escalation and established a ceasefire, hoping it would eventually lead in restoring diplomats and getting relations back. at a healthy level “.
He also said, They (India and Pakistan) may not become better friends but at least we want to take it to a level where it is functional, where it is functional, where they are talking to each other. “
The UAE playing a role in bringing India and Pakistan back in terms of talks is seen as unprecedented. This is because New Delhi has always resisted the efforts of third parties trying to make peace between India and Pakistan. Former US President Donald Trump had offered to resolve tensions between India and Pakistan, which was politely rejected by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.
The visits by the two ministers to the UAE are seen as substantial given the momentum set by the announcement of accession to a 2003 ceasefire by the two countries in February and several subsequent steps appear to have been dispelled. The announcement that the two countries would abide by the 2003 ceasefire agreement was followed by statements from the Pakistani prime minister and powerful army chief calling for the opening of a new chapter in bilateral relations. Another announcement about the potential for the resumption of trade between the two countries was returned by Islamabad within a day after criticism that Pakistan was opening talks without any corresponding move from New Delhi. Pakistan has demanded the restoration of the special status in Kashmir that was taken over by the Indian parliament in 2019.
There is speculation that a possible merger of ties could begin with the normalization of diplomatic ties between the two nations after they withdrew their respective envoys in 2019 after the repeal of Article 370 which had bestowed special status on Kashmir. That would include the appointment of high commissioners and could be followed by formal talks to stabilize bilateral relations, said two people familiar with the matter.
The two foreign ministers, Jaishankar and Qureshid, are coming face to face in the Tajik capital, Dushanbe, earlier this month for the Heart of Asia conference on Afghanistan. But there was no meeting between the two. Once again, Pakistan’s foreign ministry has denied any possibility of a bilateral meeting between the two foreign ministers.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]