Rare Super Typhoon Surigae Barrels Towards the Philippines; Intensifies at record rate Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles

Super Typhoon Surigae (Weather channel)

The first typhoon of 2021 has exploded intensely this weekend.

This super typhoon is among the strongest cyclones in history.

Surigae could bring rain, wind and coastal flooding to the Philippines starting this weekend. Surigae has continued to intensify explosively in one of the strongest storms in the world. Super Typhoon Surigae, locally known as Bising in the Philippines, could hit parts of the Philippines with rain, strong winds, crashing waves and coastal flooding earlier in the week.

Super Typhoon Surigae is the strongest typhoon for April since the beginning of the satellite era, but the data does not stop here.

Surigae continued its explosive deepening early Sunday morning, reaching an estimated minimum central pressure between 888 mb (for the Typhoon Joint Warning Center) and 895 mb (for the Japan Meteorological Agency). This extremely low pressure combined with the extreme winds of super typhoon of 190 mph for JTWC put the storm not only at the top of the records for the April typhoons, but also near the top of the record books for any time of the year.

Typhoon forecast

The abundant deep and warm water in the Philippine Sea and the lack of soothing winds will allow the Surigae to continue to maintain the equivalence of the Category 5 force over the weekend, although it should be weakened by its dizzying record intensity on Sunday.

Surigae is expected to track northwest, then back north, then northeast until next week, while the typhoon is close enough to the Philippines for some impacts. This track will be at least a close shave for the Philippines with most of the worst impacts lying offshore. But some influences will be felt, especially in the eastern Philippines. We detail those impacts in the next section.

Surigae is expected to slow starting this weekend, another complication of the forecast that could prolong some of these impacts.

Expected impacts

Heavy rain bands will hit central and northern Philippines, especially areas closest to the Philippine Sea, in the coming days. These groups will become more frequent as Surigae approach the island chain. The Bicol and Luzon regions will be most affected.

The slow movement of the Surigae means some of these areas could receive over 12 inches of rain over the next week. This can cause life-threatening flooding and landslides.

Rainfall potential from Surigae (This should be interpreted as a broad look at where the heaviest rain may fall and may shift based on the predicted tropical cyclone path. Larger amounts may occur when rainstorms stop for a period of several hours .)

Coastal flooding can be expected, especially at bays and entrances, as the center of Surigae passes close by. Waves crashing while riding on top of the storm could lead to beach erosion and damage to structures near the Philippine Sea coast. Waves over 50 meters are occurring near the eye wall of this cyclone and part of this wave activity will lead it to the east and north coasts of the Philippines.

Strong tropical winds capable of at least damage to trees and high-risk structures are most likely in the Eastern Visayas and Bicol Region on Sunday through Monday local time. The Surigae wind field may expand several Sundays to Mondays, which could make the eastern parts of Luzon see foggy conditions on Tuesday.

If the core of the Surigae trail closer to the coast, the threat of more destructive winds will increase.

Other data and climatology

Super Typhoon Surigae also became the first tropical cyclone in the Northern Hemisphere to deepen below 900 mb before May 1, according to Steve Bowen. Surigae is also just one of 20 cyclones worldwide that have ever reached wind speeds of 190 mph.

This first and super typhoon of 2021 became a tropical depression about 600 miles southwest of Guam late Tuesday night local time. A super typhoon is defined as one with stable winds of at least 150 mph.

With steady winds of 190 miles in the morning since early Sunday morning locally, the Surigae is also the first Northern Hemisphere Category 5 force system. This super typhoon is just the ninth Category in the Western Pacific from January to April, according to Dr. Jeff Masters.

Surigae is the third Category 5 force system globally in 2021, behind the two southern hemisphere cyclones in February and Mars. Eight to nine tropical cyclones grab the Philippines every year, on average, more than any place on Earth, according to the Philippines weather service, PAGASA.

They can strike at any time of the year, but July through October is their peak season when 70% of typhoons develop.