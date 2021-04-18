International
Rare Super Typhoon Surigae Barrels Towards the Philippines; Intensifies at record rate Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles
- The first typhoon of 2021 has exploded intensely this weekend.
- This super typhoon is among the strongest cyclones in history.
- Surigae could bring rain, wind and coastal flooding to the Philippines starting this weekend.
Surigae has continued to intensify explosively in one of the strongest storms in the world. Super Typhoon Surigae, locally known as Bising in the Philippines, could hit parts of the Philippines with rain, strong winds, crashing waves and coastal flooding earlier in the week.
Super Typhoon Surigae is the strongest typhoon for April since the beginning of the satellite era, but the data does not stop here.
Surigae continued its explosive deepening early Sunday morning, reaching an estimated minimum central pressure between 888 mb (for the Typhoon Joint Warning Center) and 895 mb (for the Japan Meteorological Agency). This extremely low pressure combined with the extreme winds of super typhoon of 190 mph for JTWC put the storm not only at the top of the records for the April typhoons, but also near the top of the record books for any time of the year.
Typhoon forecast
The abundant deep and warm water in the Philippine Sea and the lack of soothing winds will allow the Surigae to continue to maintain the equivalence of the Category 5 force over the weekend, although it should be weakened by its dizzying record intensity on Sunday.
Surigae is expected to track northwest, then back north, then northeast until next week, while the typhoon is close enough to the Philippines for some impacts. This track will be at least a close shave for the Philippines with most of the worst impacts lying offshore. But some influences will be felt, especially in the eastern Philippines. We detail those impacts in the next section.
Surigae is expected to slow starting this weekend, another complication of the forecast that could prolong some of these impacts.
Expected impacts
Heavy rain bands will hit central and northern Philippines, especially areas closest to the Philippine Sea, in the coming days. These groups will become more frequent as Surigae approach the island chain. The Bicol and Luzon regions will be most affected.
The slow movement of the Surigae means some of these areas could receive over 12 inches of rain over the next week. This can cause life-threatening flooding and landslides.
Coastal flooding can be expected, especially at bays and entrances, as the center of Surigae passes close by. Waves crashing while riding on top of the storm could lead to beach erosion and damage to structures near the Philippine Sea coast. Waves over 50 meters are occurring near the eye wall of this cyclone and part of this wave activity will lead it to the east and north coasts of the Philippines.
Strong tropical winds capable of at least damage to trees and high-risk structures are most likely in the Eastern Visayas and Bicol Region on Sunday through Monday local time. The Surigae wind field may expand several Sundays to Mondays, which could make the eastern parts of Luzon see foggy conditions on Tuesday.
If the core of the Surigae trail closer to the coast, the threat of more destructive winds will increase.
Other data and climatology
Super Typhoon Surigae also became the first tropical cyclone in the Northern Hemisphere to deepen below 900 mb before May 1, according to Steve Bowen. Surigae is also just one of 20 cyclones worldwide that have ever reached wind speeds of 190 mph.
This first and super typhoon of 2021 became a tropical depression about 600 miles southwest of Guam late Tuesday night local time. A super typhoon is defined as one with stable winds of at least 150 mph.
With steady winds of 190 miles in the morning since early Sunday morning locally, the Surigae is also the first Northern Hemisphere Category 5 force system. This super typhoon is just the ninth Category in the Western Pacific from January to April, according to Dr. Jeff Masters.
Surigae is the third Category 5 force system globally in 2021, behind the two southern hemisphere cyclones in February and Mars. Eight to nine tropical cyclones grab the Philippines every year, on average, more than any place on Earth, according to the Philippines weather service, PAGASA.
They can strike at any time of the year, but July through October is their peak season when 70% of typhoons develop.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]