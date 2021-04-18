Australia, NZ prepare for trans-Tasman bubble as quarantine journey between two countries begins tomorrow | 1 NEWS





Australia has stolen a march towards New Zealand tourism authorities, shifting into action ahead of the opening of the trans-Tasman bubble. From tomorrow morning, New Zealand will join Australia in lifting quarantine restrictions for travelers across the Tasman Sea. This move, more than a year after the borders were closed, will see a flood of separated families and friends reuniting. Qantas, Jetstar and Air New Zealand expect around 10,000 people to fly on the trans-Tasman routes tomorrow alone. Restoring regular travel links also opens the arms of beginners in a battle for international tourism. And on that front, Australia appears way ahead. Last week, Tourism Australia launched a $ A3.1 million campaign for Kiwis inviting them to “Travel First” international travelers back to Australia. With Australian splashes like the “red carpet” of Uluru selfies, Tasmanian seafood and Quokka seafood, the campaign will take place in print, radio, television and outdoor advertising for the next three months. Kiwi Morning Television will direct segments live from New South Wales and South Australia over the next week, two states which will also direct their commercials in order to lure Kiwis into their patch. “While the travel bubble will not fill the gap of all lost international business, it will provide a significant boost to our industry by helping boost demand in some of those areas most in need,” said the managing director. and Australia Australia Phillipa Harrison. According to the numbers, Australia is the preferred travel destination for Kiwis, with 1.4 million trips in 2019 bringing a total spending of A2.6 billion dollars. In 2019, 1.7 million Kiwis traveled overseas to other countries, and Ms. Harrison hopes to direct them to Australia. “After a year with almost no international travel, there is a real opportunity for us to capture the established demand.” Surprisingly, New Zealand has not yet launched a similar campaign. Tourism Minister Stuart Nash told VET that the official promotion of New Zealand would start later this month. “I’ve seen it. It’s a fantastic campaign I think will tickle the imagination in Australia and potential Australian tourists,” he said. Mr Nash ruled out pursuing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who undertook an Australian media interview when she announced the opening of the bubble, with a similar offensive charm. “She is well known there. I think they will go Stuart Nash who?” he said. “From some studies I have been secretive, many Australians are quite eager to move and go on holiday and New Zealand is definitely the only place they can go. “I hope they will translate that aspiration into action.” The New Zealand delay has a basis in strategy. The country has two weeks of school holidays starting tomorrow, urging Australian authorities to take advantage of the best holiday time. And tourism experts on both sides of the gap believe most of the early leaflets are likely to be “VFRs” – visiting friends and relatives – travelers who would have taken trips independently. Both countries are targeting their campaigns towards regional countries which have been hit hardest by the decline in tourism.

