EXPLOSIVE Italy risks missing Recovery Plan deadline due to EU concerns, sources say

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi meets with journalists in Rome, Italy, March 26, 2021. Alessandra Tarantino / Pool through REUTERS

Italy risks missing an April 30 deadline to submit a final version of its Recovery Plan to the European Commission because Brussels is unhappy with some aspects of the drafts submitted so far, two sources close to the issue said.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Mario Draghi has vehemently denied that the deadline will be missed. “The plan will be presented on April 30,” he said. A spokesman for the Economy Ministry said “our goal remains to present it on April 30”.

A delay would be a blow to Draghi, who took office two months ago in charge of arranging the plan prepared by the previous government.

The 27 countries of the European Union have worked on their national plans which show how each government wants to spend its share of the EU’s € 750 billion ($ 900 billion) Joint Recovery Fund borrowing scheme.

Italy is entitled to more than 200 billion euros in free grants and loans from the Fund, the largest share of any EU country. The money will be disbursed gradually over six years.

“The commission is dissatisfied with the Recovery Plan as it is now,” said one of the sources, who asked not to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue.

The source said Draghi would probably present the plan around mid-May, but a longer period could be required to overcome the Commission objections.

Among Brussels’ main concerns is the lack of details on how the plan will be managed once it receives EU approval and the core of some of the reforms outlined, including the justice system, the source said.

Another source also said that Brussels wanted changes to the plan, which would take time, and said that mid-May now seemed a “real” period for its presentation.

Italy has not previously suggested it may be too late, and Draghi told reporters on April 8 that “on April 30 we will submit our plan”.

A Commission spokeswoman said there was no comment to be made on the Italian plan in particular, but the Commission realized that drafting Recovery Plans was a challenging task for all member states as they also focused on tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. .

While plans must be submitted by April 30th as a rule, some countries “may need a few more weeks,” she said, and “quality should be the first priority.” She added that the Commission was currently in “intensive dialogue” with all countries to prepare their plans.

BED EXPENSES

Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday that some EU countries would miss the target date of April 30, without saying which ones.

Draghi’s main mission in taking office, along with the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, was to present a sustainable Recovery Plan to ensure the flow of EU funds to finally release the chronically slow economic growth.

National plans are projects for the spending of grants and loans that each EU country will receive from the unprecedented joint borrowing by the Commission to rebuild the greenest and most digital economies after the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his comments Friday, Dombrovskis said the delay in presenting some plans would not push the scheme as a whole, the details of which still require ratification by the parliaments of some countries.

Provided any delay in presenting the plans is not too long and ratification is completed in all member states by June, the Commission may make the first disbursements in July, Dombrovskis said.

($ 1 = 0.8345 euro)

