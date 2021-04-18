Adelaide teenager found hidden in a BIN after a jury with friends in a stolen car

A teenager is suspected of being found hiding in a bin after a jar with friends in a stolen car turned into a dangerous one-hour police chase.

Shortly after midnight Saturday, police spotted a stolen Toyota sedan with a teenage driver and two passengers allegedly speeding east along Grand Junction Road in Rosewater, west of Adelaide.

A police helicopter was immediately dispatched and tracked the car as it traveled through several suburbs toward North Adelaide, where officers on the ground nailed at the intersection of Mills and Hill Streets.

But the scammers did little to deter the driver, who allegedly turned around and crashed into a police car before speeding away.

The helicopter continued to chase the rebellious teenagers as they headed north towards the Port River Highway, where officers again waited with a new shredder.

In a recent ditch attempt to avoid spikes, the driver allegedly went off the road and got into a road sign, stopping the vehicle.

Both passengers, a 19-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy, were found at the scene, but the driver had fled on foot.

The 18-year-old was later arrested shortly after being seen climbing into an industrial cauldron.

Police were forced to send a helicopter to track down the car as it failed to stop. In the photo: Police talking to three teenagers after the car stopped

The driver went off the road to avoid a second set of knives and plowed into a road sign (pictured), finally bringing the car into place

The three teens, all from Taperoo, were arrested and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The 18-year-old has been charged with illegal use of a vehicle and dangerous driving.

He was released on bail and will appear in Magistrates Court in Port Adelaide on Monday.

Both passengers were also charged with illegal use of a vehicle and were released on bail.

The 19-year-old woman will appear in the Port Adelaide Magistrates’ Court on May 26, while the 17-year-old will appear in the Port Adelaide Youth Court on May 13.