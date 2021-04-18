Opening the Trans-Tasman bubble: Here is your complete guide





Where can you go All Australian States and Territories are participating in the bubble. This means you can go anywhere within Australia. Flights Air New Zealand, Kantas AND Jetstar are offering quarantine flights, also known as “green flights” across the ditch. Green flights are flights that have only passengers who meet the criteria for travel without quarantine, as well as crew who have not flown on any “high risk itinerary” for a certain period of time. The cheapest return flights are around $ 600, while the steep end reaches more than $ 900. ELIGIBILITY To be eligible to travel to Australia without a quarantine, you must have been in New Zealand for 14 days or more, and not been in a certain hotspot – (AKA not somewhere near a COVID outbreak -19) You will also need to be well and without any COVID-19 symptoms which includes: A new or worsening cough

Fever (at least 38C)

panting

Sore throat

Sneezing and runny nose

Temporary loss of smell You do not need a pre-departure COVID-19 test to travel to Australia. Before the flight Before your flight, you are encouraged to sign up at SafeTravel. This means you will get all the latest travel tips and information. You need to arrange travel insurance and a travel interruption plan. Importantly, you must complete Declaration of Travel to Australia at least 72 hours before departure. This statement will ask you for information on your contact details in Australia, flight details, quarantine requirements and your health status. Airport The airport process will be slightly different from pre-COVID times. It is recommended to wear a mask at the airport and if you have any symptoms, stay home. Health professionals can be deployed at airports ready to receive random temperature checks and passenger health assessments. Your airline will decide if you should be allowed to board. To ensure that you will not refuse to start that very important flight, it is recommended that you testify to any pre-existing conditions (such as hay fever) when you check in.

