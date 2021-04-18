China’s shadows can not stay away from the light of the Olympic torch





With less than 100 days to go before the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Summer Olympics, the logistical nightmare of trying to run a global sporting event during a pandemic is gaining attention. But this is not the only problem facing the International Olympic Committee. The debate over the boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, which opens in February next year, is also heating up. As China comes under fire for eroding democratic autonomy in Hong Kong and its threats to Taiwan, the main point of contention is the growing alarm over the treatment of Uighurs by Chinas in Xinjiang province. Beijing masks for the 2022 Winter Games. Credit: It is not just journalists and human rights groups who have documented a systematic effort to undermine Islam and local culture in Xinjiang. America’s Annual Human Rights Report, published by US Department of State, has increased ante: Genocide and crimes against humanity took place during the year against mainly Muslim Uighurs. It further describes arbitrary imprisonment or severe deprivation of physical liberty of more than one million civilians; forced sterilization, forced abortions … torture of a large number of those held arbitrarily; forced labor and the imposition of draconian restrictions on freedom of religion or belief, freedom of expression, and freedom of movement.

While the U.S. report does not include mass killings, which most people would associate with genocide, Genocide Convention 1948 gives a broader definition which includes causing serious mental injury, preventing births or forcibly transferring children when it is part of a systematic effort to destroy a particular group. If you accept that what is happening in Xinjiang is genocide, Australia has taken steps forward by going so far, but a growing number of nations are supporting the claim, this means that the Beijing Winter Olympics will attract athletes, officials and sponsors to a country that is responsible for ongoing crimes against humanity. More than 180 human rights organizations have called on governments to stay away from the Beijing Games, and pressure is mounting. America, Canada AND European Union. In Australia, despite growing concern over human rights abuses in Beijing, South Australian Independent Senator Rex Patrick is the only federal MP to call for a boycott. He has attracted little support. As expected, China has opposed any suggestion of a boycott. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said in March that any boycott attempt was doomed to failure. China strongly rejects the politicization of sports and opposes the use of human rights issues to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, Zhao said. With Australia already feeling the heat of China’s dissatisfaction in the form of trade sanctions, it would be unlikely that the Morrison government would consider banning our athletes from participating in the Games.

