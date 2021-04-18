Ethiopia’s human rights chief: It is not an easy journey for us. We have a lot of heat

Ever since a brutal civil war broke out in Ethiopia in November, Daniel Bekele has not slept much. “When my colleagues are on a mission, I have many sleepless nights,” he says. “We send people to places that are not very safe and anything can happen. “I’m worried and stressed and I’m extremely tense until they come back.”

“Decisions are a difficult decision,” he says, especially when funds are not extended to provide security protection. As chairman of the state-appointed but legally or EHRC Ethiopian Commission on Human Rights, he is responsible for investigating and denouncing atrocities – such as alleged ethnically motivated massacres and armed rape – that the UN says may constitute war crimes by “numerous actors.” These include the forces of his government.

“What is very shocking about the Ethiopian conflict is the brutality with which the killings take place. “It’s not just the killings, but the degree of brutality, that level of brutality,” he said in his office in Addis Ababa.

Bekele is no stranger to human rights abuses. He was beaten, harassed and imprisoned during the period when the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front, or EPRDF, whose four-party coalition is the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, or TPLF – the party now at war with the central government of Ethiopia and Eritrea neighbor – was the main member. Critics say he ran a paranoid police state that promoted ethnically based policies.

Born and raised in Addis Ababa, the 53-year-old pursued a legal career, first studying in the Ethiopian capital and then at Oxford University, where he earned a doctorate in international law and human rights. He says he was “inspired” by the example of Juan Méndez, an Argentine lawyer – also a former political prisoner – who was the UN special rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

“Latin America has built a very strong culture of human rights movements and strong activism and strong institutions and experts,” he says. “There are also some good examples, not far from here,” in Kenya and Ghana.

But these are countries with smaller populations and less complex ethno-nationalist tensions. “Ethiopia is really big, we are talking about over 100 million people, with very complicated and ingrained political problems. “And a lot of meaningless deaths have happened over the years in Ethiopia, and we’re still in the same cycle of violence,” he complains.

But while the Ghanaian human rights commission, according to Bekele, has an 800 “smart professionals organized in a very efficient way and working very efficiently” Bekele has half that workforce in Ethiopia – and less than one the third are professionals, including lawyers and investigators. “We have no doctors, we have no forensics,” he says.

Women mourn the victims of an alleged massacre carried out by Eritrean Soldiers in Dengelat, north of Mekelle in Tigray. © Eduardo Soteras Jalil / FT

With a small annual budget of $ 100 million ($ 2.4 million) allocated by parliament, it must rely on foreign donors. “Can you imagine what it’s like to do Ethiopian human rights work for less than $ 3 a year?” It’s a complete joke. This is the reality in Ethiopia. ”

Money is just one of the challenges. He has to navigate a complex political situation. The ECHR is overseen by parliament. This is controlled by the ruling party of Abiy Ahmed, prime minister since 2018, who recommended Bekele to a multi-institutional committee that appointed him in August 2019 with the task of reforming the EHRC, which was then a very weak institution.

Two months later, Abiy won the Nobel Peace Prize for making official peace with Eritrea. It was a time of great hope. Abiy had released tens of thousands of political prisoners, lifted restrictions on the media, and set a deadline for the election.

Now, the war has disrupted Abiy’s vociferous political liberalization as the EHRC has shifted to the forefront, taking headlines for his investigations and recommendations that sometimes dislike the powers that be.

This has put Bekele – who previously spent nearly a decade traveling between Addis Ababa, Nairobi and New York – holding senior positions in Action Aid, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International – in a difficult position.

“We are independent of the executive branch of government because our work is supposed to oversee the human rights record of the executive branch of government,” says Bekele, adding that “we see encouraging signs of influential work. So “It inspires people.”

This inspiration has proven to be the key to attracting professionals, despite low salaries. “I assure my colleagues and staff that we will be guided only by international human rights laws and norms, our professional principles and integrity. There will be no political interference in our work. I strive and articulate a vision and our mission as an institution that I hope, and believe, has inspired new colleagues to come and join. People care about their country, but they often do not find an opportunity. ”

He says that as he reforms the ECHR, better opportunities will come – including better pay. “In the meantime, they are sticking to what is available.” One way to keep staff engaged, he says, is to “get very involved in the many missions and investigations we do, including providing close support and guidance on how we do it.”

Three questions for Daniel Bekele Nelson Mandela’s leadership was to look forward not backwards, according to Daniel Bekele

Who is your leadership hero? He may sound like a cliché, but the person who really, really inspired me – and who I really think should be a hero to all Ethiopians – is Nelson Mandela. Despite South Africa’s horrific past, and despite what happened to him, his leadership was not about looking back, but looking forward, which is what we are missing in Ethiopia. Because people keep looking back, not forward. If you were not the chief commissioner, what would you be? I would always have wanted to be a teacher. Hopefully, one day, I will be a teacher. What was the first leadership lesson you learned? I grew up in Ethiopia, which was always in a constant cycle of crisis and violence. From childhood I became socially aware of the problems and learned to be an active listener. When you really listen actively and with an open mind, you discover that there is something you can agree with the other person, even if you may think you have deep differences. It is so important to understand people, to build trust and confidence. And it only happens when you really try to listen to people, including putting them in their place, listening to their history, their perspective, their values, their beliefs.

In a country where atrocities have become commonplace, warns Michelle Bachelet, UN human rights chief “Blanket and toe denials” amid evidence of possible war crimes committed by all parties, including the Ethiopian National Defense Force, the Eritrean army, the TPLF and its supporters, as well as regional fighters from the Amhara.

With so many cases coming to the surface and a skeletal staff, “it is so difficult to set priorities and make choices. “It’s a daily challenge when you have limited resources to decide what to investigate,” he said.

Partly to boost the agency’s reach, Bekele last month turned to the UN, which agreed to joint investigations into Tigray. But it was not easy to convince the Ethiopian government. However, he is not new to his rise to power.

Over the years, he has won a lot of criticism, including, say insiders, Rwandan President Paul Kagame. Now, amid the current polarization, some Tigrayan critics claim that Bekele wants to “uncover the crimes of Abiy Ahmed and Amhara”; those from Eritrea claim he holds a “political ax to grind” against their country, others have accused him of being a “TPLF Trojan Horse”. People close to the government think Bekele is “under tremendous pressure” to appease Western powers. Skeptics in Western diplomatic circles see it as “part of the system” in Ethiopia. Despite it all, he keeps a cool head.

“There are cases when some government officials would despise our findings, and they would accuse us of hidden motives, agendas, etc. It is not an easy journey for us. We get a lot of heat from the government in the same way we get heat from others. “In Ethiopia’s polarized politics, there are people who support us from the government, from the media, from opposition parties, from activists, but there are also people who oppose us from all of this.”

His formula for continuing? “We just stick to our work.”