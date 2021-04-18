Australia, mostly without COVID-19, is in no hurry to reopen the borders – KM





MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia is in no hurry to reopen its international borders and endanger the country’s livelihoods without coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday. Australia closed its borders to all non-nationals and non-residents in March 2020 and has only allowed limited international arrivals in recent months, mainly its nationals returning from abroad. Closing the border, along with premature blockages, rapid tracking of contacts and high community compliance with health measures, have made Australia one of the most successful countries in the world in curbing the pandemic, limiting coronavirus cases to sub 29,500 infections and 910 deaths. “Australia is in no hurry to open those borders, I assure you,” Morrison told a news conference. I will not jeopardize the way we are living in this country that is so different from the rest of the world today. For months, with the exception of a few brief premature blockages, Australians have been able to dine, gather almost freely, and stop wearing face masks in most countries. They exchanged their international efforts for local travel, with government figures showing large annual increases in intra-state travel in the first months of 2021. From Monday, Australians and New Zealanders will be able to travel between the two countries without having to apply for an exemption or spend time in mandatory quarantine. New Zealand has had only 2,239 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 26 related deaths. Morrison noted on Sunday that vaccinated Australians might be able to travel abroad for essential purposes and return home through quarantine in the second half of the year, but that possibility is only in the planning stages. Australia recently abandoned a goal to vaccinate almost its entire 26 million population by the end of 2021 after advising people under the age of 50 to get the COVID-19 Pfizers vaccine rather than shooting AstraZenecas. Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Edited by Lincoln Feast.

