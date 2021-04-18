COVID-19 shakes hospitals in India

NEW DELHI

In New Delhi, a sound is striking these days – the ambulance siren. Furthermore outside Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, one of India’s largest facilities COVID-19.

As India is witnessing an unprecedented rise in coronavirus cases, hospitals in Delhi and other parts of the country are overcrowded with patients, with experts warning that the healthcare system is on the verge of collapse.

“Two weeks ago, I brought one or two patients here… but now I throw 5-6 positive patients every day in different hospitals. “It’s very scary in the summer,” said Sarvesh Pandey, an ambulance driver outside Lok Nayak Hospital.

India’s daily cases have exceeded 200,000 since Thursday, with Delhi reporting nearly 24,000 new cases for the first time on Friday.

With more patients arriving at the hospital, the critical care facilities at Lok Nayak Hospital are almost busy, leading to a lack of beds. According to the Delhi government COVID-19 application, as of Sunday morning, out of a total of 4,124 beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with fan support, only 89 were free.

“There is a big burden on the hospital. “We are trying our best to provide facilities for the patients who come here,” said Dr. Suresh Kumar, medical director of the hospital for Anadolu Agency.

Other public hospitals in Delhi are also in poor condition. Out of a total of about 17,000 COVID-19 beds in the capital, just over 3,600 are free.

Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that the situation is very serious and worrying. “Now, there is a shortage of oxygen supply,” he said, adding that oxygen-equipped beds and ICU beds are filling up rapidly.

Running from pole to post

Many family members have had to run from pole post to find an ICU bed.

“We first went to GTB [Guru Teg Bahadur] Hospital yesterday, but we were informed that there is no bed there. Then we came here and here we were given one, ”said Anil Kumar from the Mehrauli area of ​​Delhi, whose father tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago.

Reports have come from various parts of the country regarding the lack of hospital beds. Many injured citizens took to social media to share their ordeal.

Chitranshul Sinha, a lawyer, said his cousin could not get a hospital bed in Ranchi town and died. “In his final hours he could neither do a Covid test (for days on end), nor could he get a hospital bed,” he wrote on Twitter.

Vinay Srivastava from the northern state of Uttar Pradesh wrote on Twitter on Saturday afternoon, “My oxygen is 31. When will some help me?”

With reports emerging about the lack of oxygen supply to hospitals, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he has comprehensively reviewed the situation.

“The government is allowing industrial canisters to be used for medical oxygen after proper cleaning. “Similarly, nitrogen and argon tanks will be automatically allowed to be converted to oxygen tanks to overcome the possible shortage of tanks,” a government statement said, adding that the prime minister was also briefed on efforts being made to import oxygen. of medical degree.

Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday morning that all “potential support is being given” to states to fight the coronavirus. Vardan said the steps include ensuring an uninterrupted supply of oxygen to the states.

On the verge of collapse

Health experts say additional measures are needed as the health system is likely to collapse. “We have to be careful, our health system is likely to collapse. The current number of cases definitely shook our healthcare system. “We have to take strict measures,” says epidemiologist Dr. Lalit Kant.

He said the only solution to the issue of lack of beds and oxygen supply is to cut off transmission. “Since things are moving out of control, the only solution to break is to have a prolonged blockage,” Kant said, adding that the government should step up its immunization effort.

K. Srinath Reddy, head of the public health foundation, told the Anadolu Agency that the cases will definitely increase in the coming days. “We are still a very open society, with a lot of mixing and movement between people,” he said.

According to Reddy, the increase has caught health workers carelessly. “We built facilities; we did a lot of good work last year. But before the progressive epidemic was much slower, the daily number was smaller and we managed to respond, “he said. “Now the sudden speed and the degree to which the momentum is happening is catching our eye.”

Meanwhile, with more casualties reported in New Delhi, crematoria and cemeteries in Delhi are struggling. There are reports that metal structures have melted in some crematoria as they are used throughout the day

“It simply came to our notice then. “From April 2 to April 16, more than 250 bodies were cremated,” Vishal Mishra told the Anadolu Agency from the Nigambodh Ghat cream in Delhi.

Mohammad Shamim, a supervisor at Delhi’s largest cemetery, echoes the same views. “We have enough space now … we are burying a lot of people,” he said.

The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news provided to subscribers to the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.