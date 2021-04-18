International and women-directed films win Aspen Shortsfest 2021 awards



Show Subtitles Hide Subtitles Accepting the Aspen Shortsfest audience award at a live broadcast Saturday night event, director Akanksha Cruczynski froze ties with Home Home, I come from a poor family with a mother in India and realize that women were my ancestors first they had to plow the fields and educate the children so that I could be here and a satisfying audience is important. In all nine categories given at the coverage ceremony of a virtual film festival that took place on April 6-11 featuring 80-meter shorts selected from around 3,000 applications, female directors and international films dominated the field. Winners in five categories selected by the jury now qualify for the Academy review. Polish Immigration Documentary We Have a Heart, directed by Katarzyna Warzecha, won both the Jury Prize for Documentary and the Ellen Prize (honoring Aspen Film founder Ellen Hunt, who died in January). Ellen jury member Steve Alldredge said Ellen Kohner Hunt valued originality and she valued high artistic merits. Polish director Katarzyna Warzecha has achieved both by mixing animation with the images found to create a very original family odyssey in a film with humor, love and a lot of heart. In her acceptance speech, Warzecha called We Have a Heart a movie about love without limits. Molly Gillis Plaisir, about a young American working on a French farm, also won two Best Student Short Awards and the Youth Jury Prize, selected this year by a group of high school students in Aspen and across the United States. The Youth Jury Quote stated This film should be shown to young adults because it provokes self-reflection and forces you to think about challenging yourself through unexplored territory. All but one of the films, known at the Shortsfest awards, were directed by a woman, sensibly looking for industries long established in gender inequality and women’s lack of recognition behind the camera. The Short Jury Prize went to the 8-minute quadruple invention by Mongolian-Canadian director Alisi Telengut, who combined animation with plant life for the film. UK-produced space opera O Black Hole! about a woman turning herself into a black hole won Best Animation, the jury cited her as bizarre in the best way possible. And Marlon Brando, a Dutch film about strange friendship, won the Jury Drama Award for director Vincent Tilanus. The annual Vimeo Pick Staff Award was given to Sasha Leigh Henrys surreal relationship drama Sinking Ship, which is now airing on the popular Vimeo Staff Pick site as a result. Animated Works of Art, the last of two times British Academy Award nominee Joanna Quinn, won the Jury Comedy Award. We still haven’t seen her with an audience, Quinn said in her acceptance speech, so we didn’t know if people were actually laughing. Great is very good Echoing the sentiment of many winners shining in the virtual awards ceremony on the Eventive festival platform, Shortsfest programming director Jason Anderson said: “It has been a fantastic festival, despite the fact that we are not able to gather in person. Aspen Film, the year-round film company that produces Shortsfest, also recently announced that its 42nd Aspen Filmfest will take place in person at the Wheeler Opera House September 21-26. [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos