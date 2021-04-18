Hit hard by Covid, Indians flood social media seeking incentives for ventilation beds, plasma





As the country faces the worst wave in Covid cases amid the second deadly wave, thousands of people across the country have flooded various social media platforms, urging authorities and users to fix or inform where to find beds of ventilation, plasma from recovered patients, oxygen cylinders and medicines such as Remdesivir and Tocilizumab, among others. People were posting pictures of relatives, friends and ordinary people who desperately needed ventilation beds, oxygen cylinders, plasma and injections to save lives destined for the emergency use authorization (EUA). “Bangalore Tweeple .. Is there a bed available somewhere for a fat patient? My uncle is in dire need. O2 levels are dropping. Controlled so much .. All beds filled in Banshankari area. Everywhere in Bangalore would be fine “, Saurabh Joshi said in a tweet. Stuti Sardana from Delhi wrote on Twitter: “Urgent help is needed. A bed and oxygen cylinders are required for a Covid positive young girl who is critical. Oxygen levels are dropping.” Some others asked users to inform about remdesivir, currently in absentia. Delhi Chief Minister Arvid Kejriwal on Saturday acknowledged there is a shortage of beds and oxygen amid the exponential growth of Covid-19 patients in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, Kayriwal said the coronavoid virus is spreading exponentially and no one knows when it would reach its peak. “Delhi is rapidly running out of beds, oxygen and medicine to save the life of Remdesivir as Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours have reached 24,000. The situation is very serious and worrying. Cases have grown really fast,” he said. Feeling short of time, the government has reduced Remdesivir ‘life-saving’ injection prices by almost 50 per cent, to Rs 2,450 per injection now, according to official sources. In such difficult times, some came forward on social media to help those suffering from Covid infections. “If you are in solitary confinement in #Gurgaon or have elderly people living alone, I can run food / medicine for you or your family. DM give me the things I need and the address. out your door, “Abhishek Baxi wrote on Twitter. India has reported 2,61,500 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the highest one-day peak ever, pushing the country’s total Covid count to 1,47,88,109, according to data from the Ministry of Health. released Sunday. This is the fourth day in a row that the country has recorded over two cases of Covid glory. India recorded 2,34,692 cases on Saturday, 2,00,739 and 2,17,353 cases on Thursday and Friday, respectively.



