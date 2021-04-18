Dilution of the Non-Refoulement Principle

On April 8, 2021, the Supreme Court through a 6-page order in Mohammad Salimullah v. Union of India (UoI), denied the constitutional right of Rohingya refugees to stay in India and allowed their deportation by the Government of India, following legal proceedings. During the hearing, the Chief Justice of India (CJI), Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde commented, Perhaps this is the fear that if they return to Myanmar, they will be slaughtered. But we can not control all this. . . We are not called to condemn or forgive genocide. Such an apathetic remark by the CJI is appalling.

Despite the fact that India is neither a party to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention nor to its 1967 Protocol and has no national refugee protection legislation, it has accommodated a refugee loop for humanitarian reasons. India hosts about 40,000 Rohingya refugees, mostly Muslims. Only about half of them are registered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UN agency mandated to help and protect refugees.

After the brutal suppression of the Rohingya by the Myanmars army in 2017, approximately 6,000 of them took refuge in Jammu. While the Government of India seemed determined to deport them back to Myanmar (formerly Burma), the two Rohingyas appealed to the Supreme Court claiming that the proposed deportation would violate the constitutional protection of the right to equality under Article 14, the right for life and personal liberty under Article 21 (both provisions available to non-nationals as well) and the promotion of respect for international law and treaty obligations under Article 51 (c) of the Constitution of India. The applicants also claimed that the eviction would be contrary to the principle of mos-discouragement, generally considered to be part of Customary International Law (CIL).

While rejecting the petition, the Court separated Article 19 from Articles 14 and 21, and ruled that the fundamental right to reside and reside in this place guaranteed under Article 19 (1) (e) is available only to citizens who are accompanied by the right against eviction. In the process, he acknowledged the Governments’ claim that the Rohingyas are a threat to internal security and a cause of illegal immigration.

The principle of non-renewal constitutes the cornerstone of international refugee protection provided for in Article 33 (1) of the Refugee Convention. Push back means to expel or return. The essence of the principle is that a State cannot force a person to return to a territory where he or she may be exposed to persecution (meaning: systematic ill-treatment of an individual or group, particularly because of their identity). Exceptions to the principle are available under Article 33 (2) of the Convention when there are reasonable grounds to consider that the person concerned has either been convicted of a serious crime or is a danger to the security of the host country.

On the issue of non-renewal principle, the Court acknowledged the genocide, however it did not deepen. Simply pointed out that Article 51 (c) is applicable only when India is a party to a convention. India being a non-party to the Refugee Convention, the principle is inapplicable.

Curiously, he went on to observe: National courts can draw inspiration from International Conventions / Treaties, as long as they do not conflict with municipal law. While the Court did not consider the applicability of mos-discouragement, the debate on exclusion does not arise. However, the Government did not establish reasonable grounds before the Court to substantiate Rohingya’s perception of the threat.

For a rule to become part of CIL, two elements are required: (i) sustainable state practice and (ii) legal opinion, i.e., the understanding held by states that the practice is mandatory because of the existence of a rule that requires it. In response to questions posed by the Federal Constitutional Court of the Federal Republic of Germany in 1994, the UNHCR was of the opinion that the principle of non-renewal meets the above requirement and constitutes a rule of CIL. Has been systematically reaffirmed in the conclusions of the UNHCR Executive Committee and the resolutions of the UN General Assembly. Clearly or implicitly included in international treaties even during the League of Nations period; in the Refugee Convention which has an overwhelming number of party states scattered across the globe; and in other international human rights treaties, including those ratified by India. This gives the principle an importance beyond that of a single contractual obligation limited to a particular treaty.

In the experience of the UNHCR, States, whether or not they are parties to the Refugee Convention, have overwhelmingly demonstrated the binding nature of the principle, providing explanations or justifications in actual or intended cases. remake. To conclude the existence of customary rules, the International Court of Justice has rightly noted in Nicaragua v. United States of America (1986) through the following words: If a state acts in a prima facie manner incompatible with a known rule, but defends its conduct by making exceptions or excuses. . . regardless of whether the conduct of the States is in fact justifiable on that basis, the significance of this position is to confirm rather than weaken the rule.

This Supreme Court order is far from the pro-refugee approach of the Indian judiciary. In KA Habib v. UoI (1999), while standing in the deportation of Iraqi refugees, the Gujarat Supreme Court quoted Guy Goodwin-Gill as saying: There is a substantial, if not final, authority that the principle [of non-refoulement] is mandatory for all states, regardless of specific consent.

Even earlier, at ND Pancholi v. The State of Punjab (1988) AND Dr. Malvika Karelkar v. UoI (1992), The Supreme Court had stopped the deportation order issued against the Burmese refugees and allowed them to seek refugee status from the UNHCR office in New Delhi. A similar order has been issued by Gauhati High Court in Bogyi v. UoI (1989) Andhra Pradesh High Court in P. Nedumaran v. UoI (1993) prevented the forced repatriation of Sri Lankan refugees.

The list goes on.

IN Arunachal Pradesh National Commission on Human Rights v. State (1996), The Supreme Court took exception to the fact that the Chakma refugees (from Bangladesh) were persecuted by parts of the citizens of Arunachal Pradesh and directed the Government to consider their cases for granting Indian citizenship. She held: We are a country governed by the Rule of Law. . . The state is obliged to protect the life and freedom of every human being, whether a citizen or otherwise.

We need to read this current order in the context of changing India’s policies on refugees from being secular to anti-Muslim, especially in the wake of the 2019 Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which excludes persecuted Muslims in neighboring countries, including the Rohingyas. Thus, by allowing their eviction to the slaughter house, the bench run by Justice Bobde has only supported that policy change.

