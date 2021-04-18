Lockdown ruled out, but Chennai to see narrower borders; official order Monday- New Indian Express





from Express News Service CHENNAI: While ruling out the possibility of a blockade, Chennai G Prakash Corporate Commissioner on Sunday said the strictest Covid-19 restrictions would be imposed in the city. “Only hotels will be allowed departure services. Crowds at wedding ceremonies and religious sites will be restricted. Masks will become mandatory in commercial institutions. “These are some of the possible restrictions that will come into force,” Prakash told reporters here. He said a summit is currently being chaired by the Secretary of State in this regard and the announcements, along with further restrictions, could take effect by Monday. “We will receive further instructions today. “I will officially announce all restrictions by Monday,” Prakash said. While Tamil Nadu saw a huge peak with 9,344 new Covid-19 cases and 39 deaths on Sunday, the state government is likely to impose stricter restrictions as part of control measures. READ ALSO | The second Covid wave draining health workers in Tamil Nadu far more than the first Meanwhile, total cases in Tamil Nadu are now at 9,80,728 and the number of numbers reached 13,071. On Friday, the state had recorded 8,449 cases and 33 deaths. This is the first time the state has exceeded 9,000 cases. Chennai reported 2,884 cases and 22 deaths, with 23,625 active cases while Chengalpet reported 807 new cases, Coimbatore 652 and Tiruvallur 389 cases. Meanwhile, 99,050 people were tested for Covid-19 on Saturday with total tests now at 2,07,39,160. Among the dead, 30 people had the disease together. While most of the deceased were over the age of 50, a 36-year-old in Madurai without any marital illness passed away after three days of admission due to Covid pneumonia and respiratory failure. Meanwhile, health secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan said the increase in cases is projected as this is a global phenomenon. “Tamil Nadu is not yet immune to the virus. We should strictly avoid unnecessary collection and Covid-19 protocols should be followed,” he told CUTTING. Currently, TN has 65,635 active cases and 5,263 people were released on Saturday, with a total discharge of 9,02,022.

