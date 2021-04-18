Gasoline bombs in Belfast are also a problem of Brussels

A disturbing sight has returned to the Northern Irish cities of Belfast and Derry, recalling the British of the continent three decades from 1969 when riots and periods of terrorism marked the sectarian strife of “The Troubles.”

Almost every night since March 30, cars and trainers have been set on fire, and youths led by loyal paramilitary godfathers turned into gangsters have dropped gas bombs. Nearly 90 police officers were injured.

The clashes followed a decision by Northern Irish justice authorities not to prosecute 24 Sinn Fein politicians who last year attended a funeral for an IRA man, in violation of COVID-19 restrictions. Loyal Protestants of the Union with Britain complained of a savage example of “two-tier policing favoring Catholic nationalists, while a crackdown on drug-trafficking gangs linked to loyal paramilitaries has raised tensions.”

Some volatile political problems are solved by benign negligence, a tactic favored by Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he can escape it. But this formula rarely works in Northern Ireland. Conflicts that are allowed to escalate there have a way of erupting into violence.

After COVID-19, Johnson has two main challenges. First he must settle post-Brexit trade agreements and second he must resolve the troubled Union of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Scottish independence seems the most immediate threat, but he neglects Northern Ireland in danger. The Prime Minister is in a natural sympathy with many British continents, who are upset by the religious and nationalist quarrels of the provinces and hope that they will somehow disappear. But they will not.

One hundred years ago this May, Northern Ireland was created to accommodate Protestant unionists who resisted joining a Catholic-majority state when Ireland gained its independence from the British Empire. No one wanted this solution, not even the Protestants. The province was then left in its hands by politicians in London until anti-Catholic discrimination incubated the terrorist outrage of the Troubles 50 years later. Only a sustained effort by politicians in the UK, Ireland and the US stopped a conflict that cost 3,500 lives.

The imperfect but fiercely fought Good Friday Agreement of 1998 prompted gunmen on both sides to lay down their arms. Ireland dropped its constitutional claim to the North and the UK promised that if the people of the province voted to leave the Union, that was their right. Nationalists and unionists would share power. The border with the south would be open. Tony Blair rightly saw the peace deal as one of his greatest achievements, though honors were shared around. Compromise and meticulous attention secured the deal.

Now a renewed effort to pour oil into the troubled waters must be made by London and Dublin. US President Joe Biden will provide support. But Brussels must also be part of the equation.

Until summer will be the traditional marching season in Northern Ireland, when annual Protestant parades often spill over into sectarian violence. Although local gangsterism is largely responsible for the street troubles so far, Brexit anxieties are fueling dangerous resentment in the unionist community.

On the Irish border issue is back. Once the UK opted for a tough version of Brexit and moved away from the single European market in goods and services, Brussels demanded a difficult regulatory economic divide. Had customs controls been imposed on the land border with Ireland, this would have called for a resurgence of Irish Republican terrorism and violated the GFA.

To obtain “his ready-made oven deal for Brexit, Johnson agreed to a protocol with Brussels establishing controls on goods moving to Northern Ireland from Britain. This created a line down the Irish Sea. The union community and the party his biggest political, the Democratic Unionists, who had campaigned for Brexit, were angry.They see this as a step towards unification with the south.The demographics will soon produce a Catholic majority in Northern Ireland, pushing Protestant paranoia.

Johnson hopes he can improve the protocol by allowing a freer flow of British goods across the Irish Sea but the European Commission, distrustful of its intentions, is turning out to be inflexible. Brussels has little history in the peace process in Northern Ireland, but is now a real player. She has to take on her responsibilities.

The European Union was created to bury nationalism. Inside and outside the EU, minor national conflicts and disputes over regional autonomy will always flare up. It would be foolish now for Brussels to undermine a major peace deal which put an end to one of the continents’ oldest nationalist quarrels. Its loyal member Ireland would suffer the consequences as well.

Sometimes it seems as if the sole interest of the Commissions is to maintain the integrity of the single market, given the slightly wider damage. At one point during her dispute with the UK over supplies of AstraZeneca vaccines, she threatened to introduce controls at the Irish land border. It took angry protests from Dublin and London to make it understandable.

Everything from English seedlings heading to the garden centers of Northern Ireland and Welsh sheep to its supermarkets has been rigorously checked for customs irregularities. Several times this has resulted in empty shelves. Loyal paramilitaries have threatened violence against controlling officials. Because of this the UK government decided to suspend the protocol until trade agreements with the EU can be relaxed. Brussels suspects bad faith and is suing London through international courts. It’s an unholy mess.

Sadly, there is no single subtle solution that can solve these problems. Delicate compromises and diplomacy are required that politicians in London and Brussels must put aside their frustrations about Brexit and return to the quarrel of negotiations and exchanges. The responsibility is on Johnson to lead the way but Commission President Ursula von der Leyen needs to be more appropriate. Johnson may have to limit any alleged trade deals with the US by agreeing to EU rules on agriculture. The EU can drop inspections on most goods.

After the turbulent creation of Northern Ireland, Winston Churchill complained, “The whole map of Europe has changed… but as the flood subsides and the waters recede shortly, we see the gloomy slopes of Fermanagh and Tyrone reappear. One hundred years on late, the problems are still with us.The anniversary should be celebrated in peace and all parties bear responsibility for this.

Martin Ivens was editor of the Sunday Times from 2013 to 2020 and was previously the top political commentator. He is the director of the Times Newspapers board.