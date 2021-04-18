Germany remembers nearly 80,000 dead in the COVID pandemic





Germany is paying tribute to the nearly 80,000 people it has lost to the coronavirus, as the country struggles to catch another rise in infections

BERLIN – Germany is paying tribute Sunday for the nearly 80,000 people it has lost to the coronavirus, as the country struggles to catch another rise in infections. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will host a memorial service with other senior officials at the Berlin Concert Hall. His office says it is also dedicated to the bereaved who could not accompany their relatives when they died and for whom important and comforting mourning rituals were not possible. The number of deaths confirmed in Germany by COVID-19 was 79,914 on Sunday, an increase of 67 compared to the previous day. This is the fifth highest number in Europe, after the United Kingdom, Italy, Russia and France. Germany had a relatively small number of deaths in the first phase of pandemics, but without much higher levels of infection in the autumn and winter. In January, more than 1,000 deaths a day were reported in time in the country of 83 million people. Infections have risen again over the past two months after a more contagious variant of the coronavirus first discovered in Britain spread. Germany has reported 3.14 million cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Chancellor Angela Merkel is trying to get a bill through parliament that would mandate an emergency curfew in areas where there are more than 100 new weekly cases per 100,000 residents. The nationwide rate was 162 on Sunday. This would require the closure of shops, cultural and sports facilities, restrictions on personal contacts and a ban on night shifts. The idea is to complete the patchwork of measures that has characterized the pandemic response in all 16 states of Germany. Merkel says the plan is needed to prevent the health care system from overloading, but state governments and others have found flaws in its aspects.

