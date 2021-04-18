Hills, beaches and roads cluttered as Scots finally get out of the blockage





The Scots took to the streets yesterday to taste their first taste of weekend freedom since the virus restrictions were eased. Rows of cars formed on the main roads to the coast and popular beauty spots as people flocked to enjoy the beauty outside. The warm sunlight prompted people to flee to the coast and there was heavy traffic on the M77 on the way to the beaches in Ayrshire and a 10 mile getaway near Largs. Ferry operator CalMac advised people hoping to make the trip to Cumbrae Island that the volume of traffic was leading to delays. Traffic Scotland also warned of busy roads on the way to Tinto Hill and the Queensferry junction heading towards Fife. The car parks at Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park were filled until mid-morning, with cars then appearing on the lined edges of the grass. © Andrew Cawley Tickets were issued by Stirling Council enforcement officers after the cars were left outside the marked bays in Balmaha on the Loch Lomond coast. Police closed Road B from Drymen to Balmaha to visitors yesterday afternoon as parked cars were causing safety issues. But people were determined to make the most of their freedom and spring weather as a river of pedestrians was photographed climbing the nearby Conic hill. Portobello beach in Edinburgh was also busy and a businessman who represents the hospitality sites in the area said this could mark a resurgence in the popularity of Scottish coastal resorts. Bob Jefferson said the combination of lifting travel restrictions and good weather had turned the resort on the Costa del Porty. He added: Portobello is busier now than it has been since the 1950s. It is now very busy. When the sun shines, people just want to come to Portobello. I like to think this could lead to a renaissance in Scottish resorts, not just Portobello. Ice cream vendor David Miele also did a noisy trade in Aviemore, where temperatures peaked at around 15 degrees. He said: The sun is shining, the ranks are forming and people are in a good mood to be around. More visitors are expected again today, although rain is forecast in western areas. Restrictions in Scotland were eased on Friday to allow people to travel farther and socialize outside in groups of no more than six adults from six families. Scotland recorded two more deaths from the coronavirus and 210 other positive cases in the latest figures released yesterday. The global death toll has now exceeded three million people while vaccination worldwide has been hampered.

