“We will fight COVID-19 with speed and faster coordination,” says Narendra Modi after the review meeting

On Saturday, Modi reviewed the availability and supply of fans, oxygen and medicine and called for the use of ‘full national capacity’ to produce vaccines.

New Delhi: As everyday COVID-19 cases increased at a dizzying record high, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the availability and supply of fans, oxygen and medicine to combat the pandemic and called for the use of all national capacity in all private and public sectors to produce vaccines. among the concerns in various is expressed for the absence of these essential things.

Presiding a meeting to review the status of readiness to address COVID-19 situation, Modi said local administrations need to be proactive and sensitive to people’s concerns.

Modi said there is no substitute for ‘testing, tracking and treatment’ and that early testing and proper tracking remain key to reducing mortality.

“Together India could COVID-19 “last year and India can do it again, with the same principles, but faster and faster coordination,” he said.

Addressing officials to ensure close coordination with states, he said all necessary measures should be taken to increase the availability of hospital beds for patients with COVID and that additional supply of beds through temporary hospitals and isolation centers should be to be provided.

He also spoke of a need to harness the full potential of India’s pharmaceutical industry to meet the growing demand of various medicines and reviewed the supply status of Remdesivir and other medicines.

On the issue of vaccination, the Prime Minister instructed all officials to make efforts to use all national capacity, in the public as well as the private sector, to increase vaccine production.

Later in a tweet, Modi said: “Revised readiness to tackle the sequel COVID-19 situation. Aspects related to medicines, oxygen, ventilators and vaccination were discussed. “Like last year, we will successfully fight COVID with even greater speed and coordination.”

The meeting came in the midst of a huge surge COVID-19 cases across the country with reports coming from many states about the lack of hospital equipment and essentials like oxygen supply.

The Prime Minister has held regular meetings with Prime Ministers and officials to discuss the situation and take measures to curb the pandemic.

A record overnight increase of 2,34,692 cases and 1,341 casualties has pushed India COVID-19 counted at 1,45,26,609 and the number of deaths due to viral disease at 1,75,649, the health ministry said earlier Saturday.

Number of assets coronavirus cases in the country have also exceeded the limit of 16 loops, ministry data showed updated at 8am.

Record a steady increase for the 38th day in a row, the number of assets COVID-19 cases have risen to 16,79,740 in the country, accounting for 11.56 per cent of the total case load, while COVID-19 the recovery rate has dropped to 87.23 percent.

At the meeting, Modi joined the Secretary of the Cabinet, the Chief Secretary of the Prime Minister, the Home Secretary of the Union, the Secretary of Health of the Union and the Secretary of Pharmacy, among others while Dr. VK Paul, Member, Niti Aayog, was also present.

An official statement said Modi was briefed on actions taken to address the issue of Remdesivir availability.

“Through government efforts, the increase in capacity and production for Remdesivir production has increased to provide about 74.10 lakh / month bottles in May while the normal production output in January-February being only 27-29 lakh / month bottles, “he noted.

Supplies also increased from 67,900 vials on April 11 to over 2.06,000 vials on April 15, 2021 which are particularly concentrated in states with high case load and high demand, he added.

Modi noted the increased production capacity and addressed those issues related to real-time supply chain management for states.

The Prime Minister directed that the use of Remdesivir and other medicines should be in accordance with the approved medical instructions and that their misuse and trafficking should be strictly curbed.

On the issue of medical oxygen supply, Modi directed that the installation of approved medical oxygen plants should be expedited.

According to the statement, 162 PSA oxygen plants are being installed in 32 states and UT by the PM CARES fund. Modi was informed that one-loop cylinders are being procured and will be supplied to states soon.

The statement said officials told Modi that they are in constant contact with 12 states with high workload in assessing current and future medical oxygen demand.

A supply map plan for 12 high-load states by 30 April has also been undertaken. Modi also said that the supply of oxygen needed to produce the medicine and equipment needed to treat the pandemic must be ensured.

Reviewing the status of fan availability and supply, Modi noted that a real-time monitoring system has been established and directed that the interested state government should be sensitized to use the system actively.