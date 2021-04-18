The expansion of infrared in Varanasi helped fight Covid: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh via video conference, the Office of the Prime Minister (PMO) said. According to a statement issued by the PMO, during the meeting, the Prime Minister was informed about testing, availability of beds, medicines, vaccines and manpower, etc. for coronavirus prevention and proper treatment of infected patients. He instructed the officers to provide all possible assistance to the public as soon as possible, the statement said. During the discussion, the Prime Minister emphasized the respect of “Do Gaj Doori Mask Hai Zaroori” by all people. Stressing the importance of vaccination, the Prime Minister said that the administration should make all people over 45 aware of this. He also asked the administration to provide all possible assistance to the people of Varanasi with full sensitivity. The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to all the doctors and medical staff of the country and said that even in times of crisis, they are pursuing their duty faithfully. He said that learning from last year’s experiences, we need to be careful. The Prime Minister said that as a representative of Varanasi, he is also constantly receiving feedback from the general public. He said the expansion and modernization of the medical infrastructure in Varanasi in the last 5-6 years has helped fight the Coronavirus. With this, the availability of beds, ICUs and oxygen is increasing in Varanasi. Stressing ‘Test, Trace and Treat’, the Prime Minister said that just like the first wave, the same strategy must be adopted to win the virus. He also stressed the need to make early tracing of contacts and evidence reports of infected persons available. He instructed officials to fulfill all responsibilities to patients living in isolation at home and their families in a sensitive manner. Appreciating Varanasi NGOs, the Prime Minister said that the way they worked with the government should be encouraged. He again stressed the need for greater vigilance and care in view of the situation. The statement issued by PMO said that through video conference, public representatives and Varanasi officials informed the Prime Minister about the preparations made in the district for the protection and treatment of COVID-19. In this regard, the Prime Minister was informed about the control room set up for contact tracking, command and control center for isolation of the house, dedicated ambulance of the telephone line, regulation of telemedicine from the control room, deployment of additional response team. fast in urban areas, etc., the statement said. According to the OPM statement, the Prime Minister was informed that so far 1,98,383 persons have been given the first dose and 35,014 persons have been given both doses of vaccination to protect themselves from COVID. MLC and Varanasi COVID in charge of AK Sharma, Commissioner Deepak Agarwal Division, Police Commissioner A. Satish Ganesh, District Magistrate Raj Sharma, Municipal Commissioner Gaurang Rathi, Chief Medical Officer NP Singh, ISSBHU Director of State Mittal Neelkanth Tiwari and Ravindra Jaiswal, Rohaniyan MLA Surendra Narayan Singh and MLCs Ashok Dhawan and Laxman Acharya were also present during the meeting held via video conference. (Only the title and photo of this report may have been revised by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a shared source.)

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your continued encouragement and feedback on how to improve our offerings has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even during these difficult times emerging from Covid-19, we continue to be committed to keeping you informed and up to date with credible news, authoritative views and substantive comments on current issues of importance.

However, we have a request. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with better content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More consistency in our online content can only help us achieve our goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, honest and reliable journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism we are committed to. Support quality journalism and agree on the Business Standard. Digital editor







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos