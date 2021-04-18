



As offers go, the suggestion that a couple might take over a steep thorn-covered hill and spawn as part of their garden was a lot without the green finger for their name could have been avoided.

Simply raising and lowering on the steep shore outside their home Buckie meant kicking in the hands and knees or risking falling head over heels. Even, recalls Malcolm Schofield, the family rabbits fought to conquer its extreme slope. Steadfast – and in a lesson to anyone who has spoken for themselves about doing something adventurous with his garden – he and his wife Elizabeth sought expert help, tuning in to endless episodes of Gardening World.

Once upon a time a frightening fear drowned in the weeds that would make the soul of every gardener wither, the love work of two elementary school teachers – and a huge puppet of trial and error – has turned the piece of unwanted waste into a horticultural gem so jaw-dropping that it has garnered two major national awards. Now the self-taught circus Buckie garden, with its winding gravel path, hilly terraces bursting with colorful blooms, delightful foliage, and buzzing with pollinators, will be joined by hundreds of gems from the Sko garden that do open their gates to the public this spring and summer The garden at Cuthberts Brae in the fishing town on the Moray Coast is one of more than 400 currently being pruned and planted in standby for the Scotland Garden Scheme, an annual garden splendor showcase that offers visitors a pinnacle on the garden wall in often hidden beauty lurk in private gardens, community separations, from outbuildings to small mansions and small houses. Released 90 years ago this year to help fund district nurses, the scheme sees rare gardens seen by the public, open their gates so that the fruits of their gardeners ’efforts can be seen by all. For those who have set up a blockage to use excavations and vases, gardens on display can either provide inspiration – or have those demolition tools completely. This year they see dozens of new ‘amateur’ gardens included in the program, many of which thrive regardless of the Scottish climate and location – such as the gardens in the higher Lanarkshire villages of Wanlockhead and Leadhills. Sitting at an altitude of 1,500 meters, the particularly cold winds that whip the villages ‘burn’ a lot on their way, while the growing season is short and the soil is poor. Impatient, gardeners persevered to create pockets of horticultural delights, including one that pays homage to Leadhills’s famous sons with a cleverly designed miniature village to include natural hillside paths, flowers and natural mosses. In Buckie, Schofield Garden emerged from thorns and tall weeds to gather the Readers’ Garden of the 2020 World Gardeners Magazine and to be named Judges Choice Winner. “We were trying to buy a flat land near our house from the council,” says Malcolm, 40. “They said they would sell it to us if we took the bank as well. “It was covered with thorns, plastic bags, tin cans. Whenever it was a windy day, all the plastic bags would be caught in thorns. ” The trailing area was so steep that cleaning was a big challenge – figuring out how to plant it and make it attractive requires expert help. “We were these people who would just browse the canals one Friday night and think ‘The Gardeners’ World is on,'” says Malcolm. “We ended up recording it and watching it over and over for inspiration.” The couple bought hundreds of cheap perennials with special offers from gardening websites and adopted a hopeful approach to waiting to see what survived the sea splash and bitter wind. “We wanted to make it work, but we wanted to make it easy,” says Elizabeth, 36. “She was hit or lost for the first few years, then we figured out what we could throw in the garden and she would grow. ” At its peak, the sloping garden is lit with geraniums, echinacea, hydrangeas and dahlias, while a patio area is shaded by terrifying bamboo, melianthus feathered trees and shiny Japonica fatsia – false castor oil plants. “The more we get involved in gardening, the more it feeds us,” adds Malcolm. “We can release whatever creativity we have into it – it feeds into your soul.” In Will Soos and Susan Pomeroy Gardens on the edge of the Little Loch broom, exotic plants from South Africa, New Zealand and Chile bring dazzling colors to an already spectacular landscape dominated by the flying slopes of A Teallach. Where once stood a trunk, it is a dramatic mix of herbaceous borders, trees and shrubs, vegetables, drywall plantings, South African and Mediterranean plants, and a wild meadow. The Living Garden reflects the origins of its owners – the two previously worked at the National Trust for Scotland Inverewe Gardens. However, according to Susan there have been moments of failure – especially during the recent cold spell that claimed a number of precious plants and despair from unwanted visitors aiming to dine in bloom. “I always wanted to grow delphinium and I tried for ten years, but they were always killed by the wind or by bullets,” Susan says. “I finally raised them near a wall in a cow dove with lobelia and they looked amazing. “During the night, a sloth came in and ate a lot. It was very traumatic. “You can be quite obsessed with gardening,” she adds, “it’s exciting to get up to see what amazing things have happened, there’s something new every day.” Three hundred miles south of Amulree in Drummore, Stranraer, self-confessed ‘plantaholics’ Colin Belton, 54, and Gabrielle Reynolds, 50, have turned what was a blank canvas in 2017 into a sunny terrace, with semi-sturdy performances and soft plants, abundantly planted borders separated by snake grass pieces, a small piece of vegetable land, a greenhouse and a ‘wild’ garden. A collection of snowdrops brought from their old garden struggled to survive on the sandy soil, however they were delighted when a string of Southern Hemisphere plants bloomed. Unusually for a home garden, the couple has curated a National Collection of Nicotiana Species Plants – Tobacco Plants – and, perhaps more unusual, their garden features an old piano, found washed on the nearby shore. “We spend a lot of time on the beach, so there are weird pieces of iron and wood in the garden,” Gabrielle says. “The piano was washed on the beach, it is beautifully and gently corroded – it looks like a sculpture.” As well as hundreds of amateur flower gardens, the Scotland Garden Scheme program also offers the opportunity to explore divisions, therapeutic gardens which are specially planted for deep sensory influences, community gardens and urban gardens where green finger owners have made best the smallest space. In a normal year, the gardens welcome up to 44,000 visitors and raise around ,000 250,000 for 250 charities from receptions, plant sales and teas. Liz Stewart, National Organizer at Scotland Gardens Scheme, said: “There are green spaces that will please the eye and nourish the soul, something we all so desperately need at the moment.” Details of participating kindergartens are available at www.scotlandsgardens.org.







