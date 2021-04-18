‘Bising’ evacuation forces in Eastern Visayas, Northern Samar

TAKLOBAN CITY – At least 837 families, made up of 3,189 individuals in East Visayas, were evacuated as they faced the threat of Typhoon Bising on Sunday.

In North Samarra, 491 families comprising 1,727 people living in coastal villages in the towns of Mapanas, Lapinig, Gamay, Mondragon and Catarman were transferred to evacuation centers, said Rei Josiah Echano, disaster risk reduction management officer.

Northern Samaritan Governor Edwin Ongchuan on Saturday ordered a preliminary evacuation of the force for those residing in areas prone to flooding and landslides.

Echano said at least 883 passengers were also stranded at three ports in Allen City: 296 at Balwharteco; 334 in Santa Clara; and 253 in Dapdap.

Electricity supply throughout the province was also cut off as of 7am on Saturday.

In Eastern Samarra, 346 families including 1,462 people in Guiuan City were evacuated to the municipal hall and various evacuation centers.

A flood was also reported in Barangay Bigo, Arteche town, also in Eastern Samar as a main road located in Barangay Binaloan, Taft town was temporarily closed due to rock slides.

In Catbalogan City, an unnamed woman from Barangay Muoz brought her young son around 9 a.m. inside the city government rescue vehicle while she was being transported to Samar Provincial Hospital.

In Leyte, two families involving 12 people were evacuated from their homes in Barangay Victoria, Santa Fe due to flooding.

Power supply in Tacloban City was also cut off at around 12 noon on Sunday as the city government instructed business enterprises to dump tarpaulin.

Several business enterprises in the city also closed their operations due to the typhoon threat.

