LIVE: Delhi government files FIR against 4 airlines for failing to check RT-PCR reports of Maharashtra returnees | India News





18 April 2021, 16:43 PM Delhi registers FIR against 4 airlines Arvind Kejriwal led the government in Delhi registers FIR against 4 airlines – Lejla, Vistara, Spice Jet and Air Asia for not checking the negative RT-PCR reports of people coming from Maharashtra. FIR is deposited under the DDMA Act. 18 April 2021, 15:34 PM Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh writes to PM Modi on COVID-19 vaccine distribution Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “The key to our fight against COVID19 should be to encourage vaccination efforts. We must resist the temptation to look at the absolute numbers being vaccinated, and instead focus on the percentage of the population.” vaccinated “ The center should show COVID vaccine orders placed over the next six months and how the vaccines will be distributed in the states: Manmohan Singh to PM Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “The key to our fight against COVID19 should be to encourage vaccination efforts. We must resist the temptation to look at the absolute numbers being vaccinated, and instead focus on the percentage of the population.” vaccinated ” pic.twitter.com/OiDXnngIJ8 ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2021 18 April 2021, 15:28 PM Delhi government hits 2 private hospitals Delhi government to register FIR against two private hospitals for inaccurate data regarding beds in Corona application. The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi is planning to take action against hospitals under the DDMA Act. 2 private hospitals in Delhi are accused of giving beds to those who could afford more money, sources say. 18 April 2021, 15:21 PM The Delhi Government demands that the Railways fix the COVID beds at the Anand Vihar and Shakur Basti railway stations with logistical support, medical staff and oxygen equipment on an emergency basis and identify more equipment up to 5,000 beds as was done last year. 18 April 2021, 15:20 PM Maharashtra: Two people arrested for issuing false Covid RT-PCR reports in Pune. We had received a complaint from a Covid lab under whose name the accused was issuing reports. Further investigation is underway, says Murlidhar Karpe, senior inspector at Deccan Gymkhana police station 18 April 2021, 15:20 PM Kerala: Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has postponed all university exams scheduled to be held from 19 April. 18 April 2021, 13:20 PM Dedicated hospital wards / blocks should be equipped with support / support services, including oxygen-based beds, ICU beds, ventilators, specialized CCUs (wherever available), laboratory / imaging services, kitchens etc., with dedicated health power: Ministry of Health of the Union. 18 April 2021, 13:20 PM The Government of India has written to all Central Ministries and Public Sector Enterprises (PSUs) below to dedicate their hospital beds to the management of COVID-19 in the States / UT: Union Ministry of Health 18 April 2021, 13:19 PM It is clear that the 122-seat BJP is well ahead of Mamata didi. We want to change the Bum, Bandook or Barood model with Vishwas, Vikaas or Vyapaar: Union Interior Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah in Purba Bardhaman. 18 April 2021, 11:53 AM The government is working to increase Remdesivir production and reduce its price. 1.5 lakh / day vials produced and will be doubled to 3 lakh vials / day in 15 days. 20 other plants approved for production in addition to the existing 20: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. 18 April 2021, 10:18 AM Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting at 11 a.m. to review the COVID-19 situation in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The meeting will be attended by senior officials, local administrations and doctors who are involved in the fight against COVID in Varanasi: Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) 18 April 2021, 09:30 AM India reports 2,61,500 new COVID-19 cases, 1,501 casualties and 1,38,423 downloads in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health. Total cases: 1,47,88,109

Active cases: 18,01,316

Total recoveries: 1,28,09,643

Death toll: 1,77,150 Total vaccination: 12,26,22,590 18 April 2021, 09:29 AM As many as 26,65,38,416 samples were tested by April 17 in the country, including 15,66,394 samples tested yesterday: Indian Medical Research Council. 18 April 2021, 08:42 AM Uttar Pradesh: State monitors Sunday blockade due to noise in COVID-19 cases. Roads overlook Lucknow as Uttar Pradesh observes Sunday blockade amid rising # COVID-19 cases Visuals by Hazreganganj and Vidhan Sabha Marg pic.twitter.com/zTVbexhraO ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 18, 2021 : # COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/RHEt26wBRs ANI_HindiNews (AHindinews) April 18, 2021 18 April 2021, 08:39 AM West Bengali: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Interior Minister Amit Shah will lead rallies today in the constituencies that will vote soon. 18 April 2021, 08:36 AM Delhi: Blocking the weekend to curb COVID-19 cases in the national capital, to continue until Monday morning (5 am). Delhi: Police control the movement of vehicles during the continuous weekend blockade caused by Covid in the national capital. Visuals from Connaught Place. pic.twitter.com/sxDCVxIkNJ ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2021 # COVID-19 | Weekend block set in the national capital, to continue until tomorrow morning (5 am) Visuals from INA and Central Delhi pic.twitter.com/pQaU3unu9a ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2021







