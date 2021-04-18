Voting begins in Cape Verde, the model of democracy in Africa





In Praia, voter queues began to form early Sunday in front of schools serving as polling stations, AFP reporters observed.

A man rides election campaign posters in the streets of Praia, on April 17, 2021, on the eve of the parliamentary elections. Photo: AFP

PRAIA voters in Cape Verde, a bastion of democracy in Africa, began voting Sunday after a campaign dominated by the COVID pandemic and its impact on a tourism-dependent economy. Voting began at 0800 GMT and polling stations are scheduled to remain open until 1900 GMT, with just over 392,000 people registered to vote. In Praia, voter queues began to form early Sunday in front of schools serving as polling stations, AFP reporters observed. Results are expected overnight on Sunday. With foreign tourism accounting for nearly a quarter of the economy and visitors unable to come here as a result of global pandemic constraints, Cape Verde, with a population of 550,000, was plunged into a historic recession in 2020, when production shrank by 14.8%. Prime Minister Ulisses Correia’s Silva Movement for Democracy (MpD) is being closely contested by the African Cape Verde Independence Party (PAICV), a socialist party led by Janira Hopffer Almada. Both main parties are trying to take measures to ensure broad access to vaccination and to diversify the economy. But neither side looks like it will be a full winner and four small parties are also competing in the poll. In 1990, one-party rule in Cape Verde was overthrown, leading to the first multi-party elections the following year. In 2016, the MpD ended the 15-year rule of PAICV with a historic victory, winning 40 of the 72 seats in the one-chamber parliament, the National Assembly. Cape Verde has a quasi-parliamentary system in which the prime minister holds executive power while the president plays the role of arbitrator in case of unstable disputes. Presidential elections will be held on October 17. On a continent marked by political unrest, coups or monolithic rulers who have been in power for decades, the small Atlantic archipelago stands out. It ranks just behind Mauritius as the most democratic country in sub-Saharan Africa in the Economist Intelligence Unit’s 2020 Democracy Index.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos