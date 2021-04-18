Signs of thaw in Iran’s nuclear blockade appear in Vienna talks

Photo: Askin Kiyagan / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images Photo: Askin Kiyagan / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

World powers working to end tensions between Iran and US will return on Sunday amid signs of a thaw that could lead to a resurgence of the 2015 nuclear deal and reduce tensions in the energy-rich Persian Gulf .

Iran’s chief negotiator, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, said on Saturday that a “new understanding” was taking shape in the Vienna talks and that his country would begin work on a full draft text for negotiators to discuss. . While the United States has not yet responded, the European Union and Russia echoed its optimism without suggesting that progress was imminent.

Remarks inject new ones HOPE in a shocking process last week by an attack on an Iranian nuclear plant that pushed the Islamic Republic to enrich uranium to levels closer to the weapons level. The incident, which Iran blamed on Israel, was the latest in a series of shootings in the region that included assassinations, attacks on power plants and tanker seizures.

The nuclear deal, which imposed severe restrictions on Iran’s nuclear activity in exchange for easing sanctions, was a signed achievement of the Obama administration. The abandonment of the agreement in 2018 by then-President Donald Trump and the reinstatement of sanctions have kept relations between ancient enemies close to the breaking point.

“The drafting of the text can begin now and the Iranian delegation has prepared and presented its text on the nuclear sphere and the lifting of sanctions,” Araghchi told Iranian state television, warning that serious disagreements remain.

The talks underscore Washington’s changed stance on Iran since Joe Biden entered the White House earlier this year. The U.S. president has vowed to return his country to the 2015 deal, but the administration has been reluctant to make any grand gestures or agree to lift sanctions immediately, something Iran insists Washington should do as the party that violated the first agreement.

In a visible further sign of easing tensions, the Financial Times reported Sunday that senior officials from Saudi Arabia and Iran have held talks to normalize relations. The newspaper quoted three unidentified officials. The meeting in Baghdad on April 9th ​​included discussions about the latest attacks and would be followed by another round of talks next week, he said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed on Saturday that Iran has begun the process of enriching uranium to 60%, a significant step close to the weapons scale from 80% to 90%. Iran insists uranium will only be used for medical purposes. Biden criticized the move, saying it was contrary to the agreement, but said it would not disrupt the Vienna talks.

The Islamic Republic began in 2019 to gradually increase its nuclear activity – beyond the 3.67% limit allowed in the agreement – in response to Trump’s so-called “maximum pressure” strategy.

“The reality is that the alternative to reviving the nuclear deal is not attractive to either party,” said Ali Vaez, Iran Project director at International Crisis Group. “But a lot of hard work remains, including finding a way to rank the implementation of the measures and verify them.”

Earlier this week, Araghchi said Washington and Tehran needed to specify the steps they would need to take to restore the 2015 deal, including a number of all Trump-era sanctions that Iran says the U.S. will have to lift. .

After intensive talks we have made an assessment in the Joint Commission. Progress has been made on an not at all easy task. Now we need more detailed work. The key that everyone is committed to the same goals: reuniting the US with #JCPOA and its full implementation. pic.twitter.com/84CDnzC4nf – Enrique Mora (@enriquemora_) April 17, 2021

The European Union and Russia, which along with China are trying to help the US and Iran choreograph the resumption of the agreement and full compliance with its terms, encouraged both sides to redouble their efforts to reach an agreement.

Enrique Mora, who is leading the talks on behalf of the EU, cicerone that the discussions had been “intense” and that “progress has been made on a very easy task”. The group now needs to focus on more detailed work, he added without elaborating further.

It was “key” for all parties to be committed to seeing the United States rejoin the agreement and for it to be fully implemented by Washington and Tehran, Mora said.

Russia’s envoy to The International Atomic Energy Agency, Mikhail Ulyanov, said the countries would continue to work over the weekend and into next week after agreeing to “not waste time” and achieve a successful result “as soon as possible”.

– With the help of Dominic Lau