‘No cakes’: For Syrian refugees in Lebanon, a harsh Ramadan

It was messy and hectic in the kitchen of Aisha al-Abed, as is often the first day of Ramadan. Food was to be on the table exactly at 7:07 pm when the sun goes down and the fasting throughout the day ends.

What is traditionally a hilarious celebration of the start of the Muslim holy month around a hearty meal was silenced and weakened for her small family of Syrian refugees.

As the 21-year-old mother of two worked, with her little daughter in tow, reminders of life’s hardships were everywhere: In the makeshift kitchen, where she leaned on the floor to chop cucumbers near a gas stove. In their home: a tent with a concrete floor and wooden walls covered with a tarp.

And, of course, at their iftar meal – rice, lentil soup, chips and a yogurt-cucumber dip; her sister sent some chicken and fish.

This will be a very difficult Ramadan, al-Abed said.

This should be a better meal … After a day of fasting, more food is needed for the body. Of course, I feel defeated.

Ramadhan, which began on Tuesday, comes as the life of displaced Syrian refugees has become even more difficult amid the economic problems of their host country Lebanon. The fight may be most intense during the holy month, when fasting is usually followed by festive feasts to fill an empty stomach.

High prices are killing people, said Raed Mattar, al-Abed’s 24-year-old husband. We can fast all day and then break the fast in just one onion, he said, using an Arabic proverb that usually meant to convey disappointment after long patience.

Lebanon, home to more than 1 million Syrian refugees, is feeling the pinch of an economic crisis exacerbated by the pandemic and a massive explosion that devastated parts of the capital last August.

Citing the impact of complex crises, a UN study said the percentage of Syrian refugee families living below the extreme poverty line equivalent to approximately $ 25 per month per person from current black market rates rose to 89 percent in 2020 , compared to 55 percent last year.

More people turned to reduce the size or number of meals, she said. Half of the Syrian refugee families surveyed suffer from food insecurity, up from 28 per cent at the same time in 2019, she said.

Refugees are not alone in their pain. The economic turmoil, which is the culmination of years of corruption and mismanagement, has gripped Lebanese, plunging 55 percent of the country’s 5 million people into poverty and shutting down businesses.

As jobs became scarce, Mattar said more Lebanese competed for low-cost construction and previously remaining plumbing work mostly for foreign workers like him.

Wages lost their value as the local currency, fixed in dollars for decades, collapsed. Mattar went from making the equivalent of more than $ 13 a day to less than US $ 2, roughly the price of a pound and a half (about 3 pounds) of unsubsidized sugar.

People are good and helping, but the situation has become catastrophic, he said. The Lebanese themselves cannot live. Imagine how we are managing.

Nerves are aging. Mattar was among hundreds displaced from an informal camp last year after a group of Lebanese set him on fire after a battle between a Syrian and a Lebanese.

It was the fifth relocation for al-Abed’s new family, jumping mostly between informal settlements in northern Lebanon. They were forced to move twice after that, once when a Lebanese landowner doubled the rent, telling Mattar he could afford it after receiving help as a refugee. Their current tent is in Bhannine.

This year, the Syrians marked the 10th anniversary of the start of the uprising that turned into civil war in their country. Many refugees say they cannot return because their homes were destroyed or for fear of retribution, or because they are considered opponents or to avoid military recruitment, like Mattar.

He and al-Abed each fled Syria in 2011 and met in Lebanon.

Even before Ramadan began, Rahaf al-Saghir, another Syrian in Lebanon, worried about what her family’s iftar would be like.

I do not know what to do, said the mother of three recently widowed girls. Girls keep saying they want meat, they want chicken, biscuits and fruit.

As the family options dwindled, her daughters ’questions became more irritating. Why can’t we have chips like the neighbors’s kids? Why don’t we drink milk to grow up as they say on television? Al-Saghir recalled that she had burst into tears when her little one asked her what was the taste of the strawberries she was watching on television. She later bought her some, using KB

Help for money, she said.

For Ramadan, al-Saghir was determined to stop her daughters from seeing pictures of other people eating iftar. I do not want them to be compared to others, she said.

When you are fasting in Ramadan, you want many things.

The beginning of Ramadan, the first since the death of al-Saghir’s husband, brought tears. Her older daughters were accustomed to their father waking them up for suhoor, the pre-dawn meal before the fast of the day, which he would prepare.

A few months before he died of cardiac arrest, the family moved into a one-bedroom apartment shared with a relative’s family.