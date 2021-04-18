Brexit chief in Brussels calls for good faith as relations with UK improve

EU Brexit chief says he is convinced solutions can be found to “minimize” Brexit disruption in Northern Ireland, calling for a “confident” approach to enforcing new trade rules in a way which can reduce tensions.

Maros Sefcovic, deputy chairman of the EU commission in charge of Brexit, told FT that he believed discussions with the UK could provide approaches that protect the EU market from illegal entry of goods and reduce problems for people and businesses in Ireland. North – although he also stressed that “an effort had to be made by both sides”.

Following a recent resurgence of unrest and violence in the region, Britain and the EU agreed last week to intensify talks on implementing Northern Ireland protocol – part of the 2019 Brexit treaty that created a trade border in the Irish Sea to ensure all goods originating from the UK to Northern Ireland comply with block rules.

Speaking to the FT on Friday after a dinner Thursday with UK counterpart David Frost, Sefcovic said the EU would never be able to tolerate any “single market integrity risk” that could arise if controls were not properly implemented. But he said these conditions left room for discussions on practical solutions.

“It is not easy to do, it is a massive, massive task,” he said, noting that talks with the UK cover more than 20 topics. “But what we need is a trust-based approach and the proper implementation of all commitments [already] taken, so we see the system working, and then we can see the risks associated with the various measures being implemented, ”he said.

“We also ask our colleagues in the UK to show us how [they] they want to minimize the risk, ”he said.

Speaking on Sunday, Ireland’s Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he “sincerely” believed the protocol was a “fair conclusion of efforts to limit the potential destructiveness of Brexit on this island”.

“Complex is complex, but it is nowhere as complex as it appears,” he said, noting that “significant progress” has been made in recent days as Ireland, the UK and the EU worked on “how to mitigate disputes and show how “The arrangements for Northern Ireland work. With openness and good faith, we can handle this difficult period.”

The Irish leader warned that “very serious harm could come if we continue to see people trying to use Brexit as an issue to create points of contention or … presenting every single issue as a zero-sum, win-lose war.” .

Sefcovic praised what he said was “very professional co-operation” by UK and EU officials in Northern Ireland, and said relations between London and Brussels were mending after a dispute over protocol last month, when Britain blinded Brussels by extending unilateral waiver of some of the protocol rules – a move that led Brussels to launch legal action.

Sefcovic recalled that he and Frost had known each other since the mid-2000s, when Frost was a British civil servant working on EU budget negotiations and the Slovak politician was his country’s ambassador to the EU.

Noting that they have exchanged numbers in order to have a “hot line” to avoid disagreements, Sefcovic said: “I think we now have our personal relationship set at the level we can really call one “the other at any time of the day or night, and we just have that respect for each other that we will do our best not to surprise each other.”

Asked if he felt the EU was taking over the implementation of “good faith” from the UK, he said both sides had agreed to seek joint solutions. “I will definitely do my best. . . and I believe they will do the same. ”

Pressed on what can be done to reduce disruption in trade, Sefcovic said: “We can do controls smoother, faster, we can do a lot through IT systems, and of course there are other ways than how can this be done. “

Sefcovic reiterated the EU’s stance in a step that would reduce trade friction would be for the UK to commit to aligning with EU animal health and food safety standards. Such a move has been ruled out by the British government for reasons of sovereignty, although UK officials have signaled that the country would be interested in negotiating a veterinary agreement along the lines of what the EU has with New Zealand where each side recognizes EU standards. each other .