Detained TLP workers ‘brutally torture’ DSP, take 5 policemen hostage in Lahore: official – Pakistan

Recently detained Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) workers "brutally tortured" a deputy police watchdog (DSP) and took him, along with four other officers, hostage Sunday, Lahore CCPO spokesman Rana said.

Police said the violence occurred after “perpetrators” an apparent reference to TLP workers attacked a police station and abducted DSP, adding that it only acted in “self-defense”.

“Early this morning, the perpetrators attacked Nawankot Police Station where Rangers and Police officers were trapped inside the police station and DSP Nawankot was abducted and sent to the marquee,” Punjab police said in a statement, referring to TLP headquarters.

He added that “at least one oil tanker with 50,000 liters of gasoline has been taken by the perpetrators in the marquee”.

According to the statement, which was posted on Twitter by Punjab police while responding to journalist Hamid Mir, the perpetrators were armed and attacked the Rangers / police with petrol bombs.

Police in riot gear storm a rally in Lahore on Sunday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck. AFP

“Police and Rangers pushed them back and regained possession of the police station,” he said, adding that police did not plan or conduct any operations against the mosque or madrasa.

“The action, if any, was in self-defense and to protect public property.”

Arif said 11 police officers were injured after “brutal torture” by TLP workers and were being treated at various hospitals in the city.

Meanwhile, at least three protesters were killed and several others injured during the clash, according to party workers.

A TLP spokesman said the clash began when police launched an operation to clear the area around Yateem Khana Chowk in Lahore, where banned party workers have been protesting since the beginning of this week.

In a video message, TLP spokesman Shafiq Ameeni said that “[We] will bury [those killed] when the French ambassador leaves the country and our agreement (with the government) is implemented “.

Videos on social media showed people taking the injured with them and taking care of them. However, some users pointed out that the videos were outdated and distributed without context.

TLP workers who had sticks and stones also climbed to the top of the Orange Line Metro Train as speeches were being held across the area mosque to call people for support, according to a city police spokesman. He said protesters were throwing stones at police personnel and Rangers.

The TLP also shared a video of a senior Punjab police official who was allegedly abducted by his staff on Sunday. The injured police officer, apparently under duress, said an operation was being carried out to clear the area outside a police station when he was “caught” by the “rabid” crowd.

He said three people were killed and several others suffered bullet wounds, calling for a way forward through dialogue.

The TLP was officially banned by the federal government earlier this week after its supporters staged three days of violent protests across the country, resulting in the deaths and injuries of several police officers.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad later in the day, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said the situation in the area around Yateem Khana Chowk was “tense”, adding that the government would take a decision on the dissolution of the TLP and the issue would be was taken to the cabinet by April 20th.

“If [TLP] should be dissolved, the ministry of law and the Attorney General [of Pakistan] will work on this and a reference will be deposited. “

When asked if any negotiations were taking place between the TLP and the government, Rashid replied in the negative.

He said the blasphemy was not acceptable to the government under any circumstances “but for the peace of this country and to stay alive in the world, [we] had to take some unavoidable steps for which we were not mentally prepared “, referring to the ban imposed in the TLP.

Answering a question, Rashid said the government will make every effort to ensure that all roads and highways remain open by April 20th.

Violent protests

During the three days of nationwide protests, hundreds of protesters and police personnel were injured and thousands of TLP activists and supporters were arrested and detained for attacking law enforcement personnel and blocking major roads and highways in protest of the leader’s arrest. their Allama Saad Hussain Rizvi.

On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan also praised police services for tackling “organized violence” perpetrated by protesters.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister also announced that the government will take care of the families of four police personnel martyred during the violence.

“I want to pay special tribute to our police force for their heroic stance against organized violence that aims to create chaos in blackmail. [the] the government, “he wrote, noting that four police officers were killed and more than 600 injured during the riots.

Government ban

On Thursday, the government had cracked down on a TLP ban. A notice declaring TLP as a banned organization was issued by the Home Office shortly after the federal cabinet approved a summary to ban the party.

The statement said: “The federal government has every reason to believe that the TLP is involved in terrorism. [has] acted in a manner prejudicial to the peace and security of the country, [was] involved in creating anarchy in the country by intimidating the public, causing grievous bodily harm, injury and death to law enforcement personnel and innocent members, attacking civilians and officials, creating large-scale obstruction, threatening, abusing and inciting hatred, vandalized and looted public and government property, including vehicles and caused arson, blocked essential health supplies in hospitals and threatened, coerced, intimidated and overburdened the government [and] the public and created a sense of fear and insecurity in society and the general public. “

Copies of the notice were sent to the authorities concerned, including the secretaries of the various ministries and divisions, the governor of the State Bank, the passports of the secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan, and the director general.

The National Counter-Terrorism Authority had also rapidly added TLP to the list of banned terrorist organizations bringing the total number of such outfits to 79.