At the top from left to right there is table salt, kosher salt and Himalayan pink salt. At the bottom from left to right is the thick sea salt smoked with cherry wood, the crushed salt collected from the caves on the Mendocino coast and the same salt of the Mendocino coast that is smoked. Photo by Esther Oertel.

Studies have shown that the more salt she eats, the more she craves it. And it is no wonder that salt is the most powerful flavor enhancer on Earth.

Food salting also precedes cooking. By the time people had developed the language, the use of salt was already commonplace.

Not only does salt flavor our food, sodium intake through salt is essential for life. Salt stimulates nerve impulses and maintains a balance of electrolytes and fluids. Sodium ions are essential for heart activity and other metabolic functions, such as helping the small intestine absorb nutrients.

Our bodies cannot produce salt, so throughout history we have had to look for it in the environment.

We need to be careful, although too much salt can lead to high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease.

Salt is one of the most widely used materials in terms of volume worldwide, and not just for the kitchen. Other uses include paving roads, producing plastics and PVC pipes, removing contaminants when making aluminum, tanning skins, and even making soap (add a little salt to increase hardness).

Whether mined by land or harvested from the sea, all salts share the same chemical composition, a one-to-one ratio of sodium and chloride, but there is a great variety in structure, color, taste, and even even salt.

To help you sort out the differences, below is a primer on some of the most common types of salt and their uses.

Kosher salt: This salt is an excellent choice for cooking and is a favorite of chefs. It melts easily and its light structure adds a more subtle flavor than traditional table salt. It’s about half as salty as the latter, which makes it more difficult to overload a plate. It also means that more should be added to salt the cooking water for pasta or vegetables. (Remember: Julia Child recommends that cooking water be as salty as the Mediterranean Sea.)

Be aware that there are brand differences in kosher salts; my favorite brand is Diamond for its larger crystals (which makes it less dense) and the lack of additives.

Sea salt: As its name implies, this salt is the result of evaporated sea water. There are many types of sea salt, a large category and the structure and brightness vary depending on where it is harvested. Many of the salts listed in this list fall under the sea salt umbrella. Generally, sea salt is sold in thick or finely ground form. Most of the final salts come from the sea.

Table salt: Table salt is extracted from the vast underground salt beds that exist in the vast basins of the US and Canada, as well as in other parts of the world. Deposits are left by the drying up of ancient seas or salt lakes. The largest underground salt mine is under Lake Huron in Ontario, Canada. Table salt is extracted from these deposits and most brands are iodized to help prevent iodine deficiency. Trace minerals are removed in the refining process and anticaking agents are added.

Stone salt: Also known as halite, its salt in its natural form, namely the mineral form of sodium chloride. Crystals are usually colorless or white, but can be planted in a variety of different colors depending on the inclusion of other materials, impurities, or anomalies in the crystals. Rock salt can be found in various shades of blue, pink, red, yellow or gray.

Himalayan pink salt: Mined in Pakistan, this salt is estimated to contain 84 minerals found in the human body. The presence of these minerals gives the salt more complexity of flavor than the average table salt. Its characteristic pink color can change from a faint blush to a bright glow. This is the salt I use when I want to add flavor directly to the food on the table; a mill filled with its thick crystals is always at hand. Himalayan salt plates have become a popular medium for cooking food as it can hold heat for hours.

Flame salt: This category of salt is identified by the structure of its crystals, which are formed as thin and flattened with a large surface area and a low mass. This gives it a crunchy texture that creates a good salt, adding flavor to foods such as grilled meats, roasted vegetables or even sourdough bread dipped in olive oil. The crystal structure can be formed naturally or can be achieved through a variety of artificial methods.

Fleur de sel: Harvested from the surface of tidal pools in Brittany, France, the fleur de sel (literally the salt flower) is considered one of the best salts in the world. Special wooden rakes are used to harvest the salt by hand and the harvest is done only in perfect weather conditions. Delicate and aromatic (with subtle floral tones and ocean notes), it is commonly used as a final salt and paired well with meat, fresh vegetables (radish, for example, or a green salad) and cakes such as caramels. In addition to its pleasant aroma, fleur de sel is valued for the structure it gives to foods.

Celtic sea salt: Also known as sel gris (literally gray salt), this salt in various shades of gray is thick, granular and moist. Like fleur de sel, it harvests by hand on the French coast, but in a different way. The salt is removed from the bottom of the salt container (usually lined with clay), rather than from the top as with fleur de sel. This contact with the bottom gives it its characteristic gray color. Grated celery can be used for both cooking and finishing salt due to its thick size and mineral complexity. It is much denser than hive or table salt, with more salt in an equivalent volume. Due to its moisture, it does not absorb moisture from foods as some salts do. It is usually accompanied by more pleasant foods like steak and root vegetables.

Black Salt: Also known as Indian or Himalayan black salt, kala namak, namak sulemani, or kala loon, this is Indian volcanic salt which is heated to extremely high temperatures and mixed with Indian spices and herbs. The seeds of harad fruit, which contain sulfur, are included in the mixture and contribute to its sulfur-coated umami aroma. Some varieties are black in color, but others can vary from pinkish brown to deep purple. Vegan recipes without eggs benefit from its aroma, which can mimic eggs due to sulfur. This salt is an ingredient of Ayurvedic medicine and is commonly used as a flavoring in India, Pakistan and other Asian countries.

Hawaii Salt: Hawaii salt can be red, consisting of unrefined sea salt combined with volcanic red clay (making it high in iron), or black, made from mixed volcanic sea salt with activated charcoal. When used as a finishing salt, both varieties give the dishes a salty salt. Since it is digested more slowly than other salts, it can be used successfully in dishes such as ceviche, which contains little juice. This salt is commonly used in seafood and all types of meat (chicken, lamb, pork, beef), especially those grilled, and is especially good with tomatoes.

Smoked Salt: To achieve a smoky aroma, the salt is smoked slowly (usually for about two weeks) over a burning wood, such as hickory, apple, mesquite or even grapevine like Chardonnay. Each wood gives its own unique taste to salt. I especially like to use smoked salt in the dishes of hearty beans and soups, and I find it great for roasting meat for grilling or cooking.

Maldon Sea Salt: This high quality finished salt is from a company in Maldon, Essex, England and is known for its pyramidal crystals. The salt brine is extracted from clay-clad salt pans dating back to Roman times on the high-salt shores of the Blackwater estuary. The brine is dried over the brick channels, and this process gives the shape of crystals. Maldon sea salt is known to be particularly salty without bitterness. Due to its strong salty taste, less is needed.

Pickled salt: This is a pure pickle-specific salt which does not contain iodine, anticaking agents and trace minerals. This allows the real taste of everything that is pickled to shine without the influence of the aroma from the salt.

In addition, salts can be improved in a variety of ways through flavoring. Some popular examples include Japanese salt, which contains ground seaweed, truffle salt (great for popcorn!) And vanilla salt, which is nice to use as a final salt in cakes.

Flavored salts can be easily created at home using one of three methods, the liquid reduction method, the wet method for spices and the dry method for things like vanilla herbs or beans.

The seemingly combinations are endless and limited only by the imagination. Think Sriracha or whiskey, sweetened ginger or lime, chili or sage.

Choosing coarse, fine or flake salt, sea salt or minced can be almost as important as finding unique flavor combinations. When in doubt, kosher salt is a good return.

Today’s recipe is for a spicy and lime-flavored salt, great for flavoring fajitas or tacos. Enjoy!

Chili-lime salt

cup of kosher salt

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon lime zest

Use a zester or the fine side of a cheese grater to remove the outer liveliness of the lime. Be careful not to include the bitter white tail. (Note: Rinse and dry the lime before stirring. It is preferable to use an organic lime.)

Put the brisket aside on a plate or paper towel and let it air dry for a few hours.

Combine the lime dish, red pepper flakes and salt in an airtight jar and enjoy!

Esther Oertel is a passionate home writer and cook from a family of chefs. She grew up in a restaurant, where she started creating recipes at an early age. Shes taught culinary lessons at a variety of places in Lake County and previously wrote the Veggie Girl column for Lake County News. I recently sell giving culinary courses at Sur La Table in Santa Rosa. She lives in Middletown, California.