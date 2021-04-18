Explained: Where are Hot Springs and Gogra Post? What is their strategic importance?

During the 11th round of discussions between the top military commanders of India and China on April 9 to resolve the 11-month blockade in eastern Ladakh, a senior source involved in the decision-making told The Indian Express that China had refused to release two of the four original friction points.

China, according to the source, informed India that it should be happy with what has been achieved regarding the secession in the Pangong Tso area. At two points of friction, Patrol Point 15 (PP15) in Hot Springs, and PP17A near Gogra Post, China still has a platoon level force each, along with vehicles.

What happened here last year?

In May 2020 when China had diverted its troops who had come to the Tibetan Plateau region for their annual exercise, towards the Current Control Line (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, creating a blockade with India, PP15 and PP17A were two of the four points where the soldiers were stubborn.

Other points of friction at that time were PP14 in the Galwan Valley and the north coast of Pangong Tso. Chinese troops had crossed the LAC at all of these points and were positioned beyond.

Hot Springs and Gogra Post are close to the border between two of China’s most historically troubled provinces. (Photo file)

The maximum entry was on the north coast of Pangong Tso, where Chinese troops were on Finger 4, which is 8km west of Finger 8, where India says the LAC stands.

What are PP15 and 17A?

Along the line of current control (LAC) between India and China, the Indian military has been given certain locations that its troops should have access to patrol the area under its control. These points are known as patrol points, or PPs, and are set by the China Study Group (CSG).

The CSG was established in 1976, when Indira Gandhi was prime minister, and is the ultimate decision-making body for China.

Excluding certain areas, such as Depsang Plains, these patrol points are in the LAC, and troops enter these points to seek their control over the territory. It is an important exercise as the border between India and China has not yet been officially demarcated.

PP15 and PP17A are two of the 65 patrol points in Ladakh along the LAC. (Some of these 65 also have an additional Alpha PP, which is further away from the original PPs. So PP17A is different from, but close to, PP17.)

PP15 is located in an area known as Hot Springs, while PP17A is close to an area called Gogra Post.

Where are these two areas?

Both of these are near the Chang Chenmo River in the Galwan sub-sector of the LAC in eastern Ladakh. While the Hot Springs is just north of the Chang Chenmo River, the Gogra Post is east of the point where the river takes a haircut coming southeast from the Galwan Valley and turning southwest.

The area is north of the Karakoram Mountains, which lies north of Lake Pangong Tso and southeast of the Galwan Valley, which became a focal point of a violent confrontation in June 2020 that left 20 Indian troops dead and at least four Chinese. .

What is the importance of this region?

The area lies near the Kongka Pass, one of the main passes, which, according to China marks the border between India and China. India’s claim to the international border lies prominently to the east, as it also includes the entire Aksai Chin area.

During the formal border negotiations between India and China in 1960, Yang Kung-su, who was the Tibetan Bureau of Foreign Affairs at the Chinese Foreign Office, had stated that the Western Border Sector is divided into two parts, with Kongka Kaloni as the dividing point and the northern part of the Kongka Pass is the border between Sinkiang (now Xinjiang) and Ladakh, and the southern part of it is that between Tibet and Ladakh.

Thus, Hot Springs and Gogra Post are close to the border between two of China’s most historically troubled provinces.

How significant are they for the military?

Both PP15 and PP17A are in an area where India and China largely agree on the LAC lineup, which comes southeast of the Galwan Valley, turns down into Konga La and moves towards Ann Pass before reaching the north coast of Pangong Tso .

China has a major People’s Liberation Army post a few kilometers east of Kongka La, while Indian posts lie to its southwest.

However, according to the official history of the 1962 war between India and China, the region is not identified as a major starting point from which an offensive by both sides could begin.

Chinese troops dismantle their bunkers in the Pangong Tso region, in Ladakh along the India-China border. (Photo: Indian Army / AP)

Official history notes that the Chinese had managed to eliminate possible launch pads for any offensive against the Aksai Chin Highway by eliminating the DBO, Chushul and Demchok positions. He said it increasingly reinforces the controversy that the Indians should have tried to keep at least one point away: Chushul.

But history notes that Hot Springs was an important post even during the 1962 conflict. In October 1962 there was a company force in the Galwan Post, while three other HotState posts, Nala Junction and Patrol Basehad sides of a platoon. Hot Spring also served as the Company headquarters and was shelled by the Chinese on October 21st. Chinese troops had wanted to stay behind Hot Spring but resisted at the Nala junction.

How is the situation now?

As two of the four initial friction points during the last blockade, the detachment of the troops from PP15 and PP17A had begun in June 2020, during the initial rounds of discussion.

The two sides had agreed to secede from PP14 (Galwan Valley), PP15 and PP17A after the third round of the meeting of senior military commanders in June, following the Galvan Valley clashes. However, although China withdrew its troops from PP14, it did not complete secession from PP15 and PP17A.

While previously there had been a company-sized force in both of these locations, there is still a platoon each there, along with military vehicles.

Following the secession in the Pangong Tso region, when India and China had withdrawn its troops and armored columns in February, under the agreement senior military commanders would meet to discuss other points of friction, including these two and the Depsang Plains.

However, no new ground could be broken in the talks and China has refused to withdraw.