Australia plans gradual opening of international borders in the second half of the year | Australian politics

Scott Morrison says Australia is in no hurry to reopen international borders, but vaccinated Australians may be able to travel for essential purposes in the second half of the year, with the possibility of returning home quarantine.

Just days after he said Australia would have to learn to deal with 1,000 cases a week or more if international border restrictions were lifted, the prime minister said on Sunday there was no rush to reopen Australia to the world.

One of the earliest questions was whether vaccinated Australians might be able to undertake quarantine at home, rather through the state hotel quarantine program.

There are still more than 30,000 stranded Australians trying to make their way home, which has created a large number of flights, with hotel quarantine space and reduced commercial flights, limiting how many foreigners and returning passengers can enter Australia every week.

The Prime Minister indicated that there is a possibility that Australians who have received their vaccines will start traveling.

“If we can be in a position in the second half of the year, Australians for essential purposes can travel and return home without entering the hotel quarantine, if they have been vaccinated, that is a good incentive to get vaccinated,” he said. Morrison.

[But] I emphasize, the next issue for resident returns is to have a successful home insulation quarantine, but we need to make sure that this will work and that it will be as effective as the hotel quarantine. We have to do a lot of work together with states and territories and the commune to make sure it works.

The Prime Minister said that this would create space in the hotel quarantine for other people.

This means that essential workers can start coming. Potentially, we can do more with other populations in a very controlled and very safe way.

His comments come as the quarantine trip between Australia and New Zealand begins on Monday.

The opening of the trans-Tasman bubble is expected to be an incentive for tour operators and a relief for friends and family separated during the pandemic.

But it may be the only opportunity to travel overseas for more than expected due to obstacles in the spread of Australian vaccines.

The 2020-21 budget documents showed a provisional opening of international borders in the second half of this year. Qantas hoped in October.

This was when the spread of vaccination was predicted for all Australians to get at least their first stroke by the end of this year. There is no longer a timetable, with the federal government no longer setting targets in the face of delays, supply issues and warnings about the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was the foundation of Australia’s internal program.

Australia is in no hurry to open those borders, I assure you, he said.

There are 3 million people who have died from Covid. The Covid pandemic is taking place all over the world. When we can fill stadiums here, whether its Adelaide Oval or where I was at Optus on Friday night in Perth happens all over Australia and we can get together like this.

This is fantastic and I assure Australians that I will not jeopardize the way we are living in this country, which is so different from the rest of the world today.

The national cabinet will resume the meeting twice a week from Monday, in a bid to resolve the extent of vaccination, with states itching to take on a larger role in service delivery. NSW has argued for more control from the outset, something other jurisdictions are also keen on, with questions about supply, transparency and distribution affecting how states are developing their programs.

Morrison says any changes to international border restrictions will be cautious.

Border issues and how they are managed will be done very, very carefully, he said.

And this should be done in partnership with states and territories in terms of how the quarantine program works, public health orders control what is done with quarantine of Australians and returnees.

We will do it in partnership with them.

We can take small steps, I think we are not ready to take those steps now that Australians are able to travel and return to the hotel without a quarantine. We are not in a position. We are doing the planning work, understanding the health risks, understanding how they can be done successfully and in a few months, what we will be out of. We will continue very, very carefully on those frontiers.