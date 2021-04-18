Scottish Labor Delay Manifesto Released Due to Nicov Sturgeon Conference for Covid





Labor Scots have delayed their presentation of the manifesto for the second time because of what they have described as a “unplanned” announcement by the Scottish government about the coronavirus.

The speech of the manifesto was originally supposed to be held on Monday but was postponed to Tuesday after the campaign was suspended following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

It has now been pushed back on Thursday, with Anas Sarwar citing a clash with the First Minister’s coronavirus announcement. The Scottish Labor chief said it was “disappointing”, despite Sturgeon having previously indicated he would likely give an announcement this Tuesday. During an appearance on the BBC Sunday Show, Sarwar said the original start was scheduled for Monday but was canceled due to the campaign ban, while other parties had made their launches later in the week. He said they had planned to move in this coming Tuesday but there was “an unplanned statement by the Scottish Government now in Covid, despite the fact that we were seeking clarification from the government on this”. READ MORE: Keir Starmer under fire after flying from London to Scotland for campaign visit Sarwar continued: “We were told to wait for a statement from the Scottish Government that was unplanned. So we will have to move our manifesto date again.” He said it was “disappointing” but the party had not waited for its manifesto to begin to set out its policies on economic incentives and combating child poverty. The next easing of coronavirus restrictions will take place on April 26, when the internal opening of the host will be allowed. The Scottish Government said the ministers were tasked with communicating public health updates and plans were being kept under consideration. At her conference Tuesday, April 13, Sturgeon said it was “possible” to make another announcement the following Tuesday.







