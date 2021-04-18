Leo Varadkar questioned about the leak of the Government private document





The Guard has questioned Taniste Leo Varadkar about the disclosure of a confidential Government deal to his friend Dr. Maiti Tuathail. Varadkar was interviewed about the incident on Friday, April 9, while the guard also interviewed Tuathail on another date. Detectives from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation questioned Varadkar for several hours in the presence of his lawyer, while officers also investigated his cell phone. Both Varadkar and Tuathail were carefully interviewed but were not arrested. The two made appointments to be interviewed, which is common during criminal investigations. Varadkar is under investigation for revealing a secret GP contract between the Irish Government and the Irish Medical Organization (IMO) to his friend Tuathail in April 2019. Tuathail was the head of the rival organization National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP) at the time of the leak. Varadkar has agreed to share the document with Tuathail, though he denies any wrongdoing and does not believe he committed a violation. Taniste survived a Sinn Fin vote of no confidence in Dil and said he shared the document with Tuathill to encourage NAGP members to sign it. Last month, he reiterated his claim that he did nothing wrong in giving the deal. “It was not a contract nor was it a draft contract. It was not a Cabinet document, it was not a Budget secret,” Varadkar said. “So a lot of things that have been said about this are inaccurate and continue to be inaccurate.” Documents obtained by Sinn Fin’s Pearse O’Doherty under the Freedom of Information Act showed that Varakdar requested a copy of the agreement to wait for him when he disembarked from the Government plane after a trip to Brussels in April 2019. Irish Examiner Report that Varadkar emailed a government official requesting a hard copy of the document at 8 a.m. on April 10, 2019. The official told Varadkar that the document would be received by him when he arrived at Baldonnell that evening. Taniste demanded clarity as to when the document would be published, confirming that he was aware it was a private document. “Ask yourself when they will publish it and release it to members,” Varadkar said in an email to the official. The National Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been investigating leaks since a complaint was filed last November. Detectives interviewed more than a dozen witnesses during the five-month investigation. Varadkar and Tuathill were both interviewed towards the end of the investigation as they are the main figures of interest in the investigation. In Irish criminal investigations, it is common for key figures of interest to be interviewed last so that detectives can place all the evidence gathered next to them.







