Kate Middleton, the ‘family peacemaker’, soothes William and Harry’s breakup





The ice is melting between the quarrelsome royal brothers, Prince William and Prince Harry – thanks to the family’s chief mediator, Kate Middleton. Kate Middleton engaged brothers William and Harry in conversation at the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip. SWIMMING POOL supplied by Splash News / S The Duchess of Cambridge, William’s wife – whom he has called the “family peacemaker” – was the first to include Harry isolated in conversation after Saturday’s funeral for his grandfather Prince Philip, the London Sunday Times reported. She started an animated conversation with her brother-in-law as the kings came out in the spring sunlight. Kate Middleton, seen at the funeral of Prince Philip, is considered the “peacemaker of the family”. SWIMMING POOL supplied by Splash News / S The prince seemed to relax visibly as he spoke – and then William joined them, making their eight-a-ths into a trio. Kate Middleton at Prince Philips funeral on April 17, 2021. Chris Jackson / Avalon As most of the kings dropped the cars waiting for them outside the chapel and returned together to Windsor Castle, Kate fell discreetly behind – allowing William and Harry to walk side by side, speaking amicably along the way. The royal aides were said to be “in the eggshell” as they planned the funeral around the brothers’ strained relationship. A furious William reportedly left “recovering” in the wake of his brother interview for arson Oprah Winfrey last month, when Harry and his wife Meghan Markle filed racism charges against unnamed family members and said his brother felt trapped by his royal duties. The brothers were separated from their cousin Peter Phillips as they marched in the procession behind their grandfather’s coffin and sat away from each other during the funeral service. Prince William and Prince Harry did not walk next to each other during the procession and they sat separately in service. ZUMAPRESS.com While Markle, pregnant with the couple’s second child, could not travel to Britain for the ceremonies, Harry could stay in his homeland for a few more days, the Times reported, to privately celebrate the 95th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II. with family on Wednesday.

